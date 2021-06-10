Best places in London to watch the Euros 2020: From rooftop bars to outdoor pubs Discover the best places in the city to watch the football this summer

There's nothing quite like London in a heatwave. City in the summer is undoubtedly an unbeatable experience – and the only thing that makes it better? That unmissable feeling of uniting to support England play in the UEFA European Football Championships.

With tickets to see the England games IRL currently retailing for around £10,000, there's never been a better time to discover where to watch the Euros in London – for a price that won't cost you your rent allowance.

Discover the very best restaurants, rooftops, pubs, bars and more in London to watch the UEFA Euro 2020 games and get ready for a summer of socialising.

Best places in London to watch the Euros 2020

Bluebird, Chelsea

Get set for afternoon G&T’s, bottomless brunches, a refreshing summer cocktail menu and live screenings of Wimbledon and the Euros the King's Road's hippest spot, The Bluebird.

Bluebird Chelsea will be transformed into a quintessentially British Garden this summer, featuring trailing summer flowers and greenery throughout the terrace and bar for a sense of escapism even in the heart of London. The ideal spot to kick back and relax with a spritz in hand, Bluebird Chelsea is the ultimate place to watch the Euros in style.

The Garden, Kentish Town

Football fans are in luck, because North London's largest beer garden is transforming into a Euro 2020 hub for the summer season. The Garden in Kentish Town is set to offer viewings of all the matches on their iconic big screen, as well as tempting beer packages and delicious street food.

Pizza Pilgrims, West India Quay

Football and pizza fans can rejoice as Pizza Pilgrims will be showing EVERY Euro 2020 England and Italy match with bottomless Neapolitan pizza at their West India Quay site in the upcoming weeks.

Matches will be streamed on HD screens at West India Quay (downstairs in the Pizza Playground), with each table guaranteed a great view of the football, catering up to groups of six.

Tickets are priced at £40 pp and will include bottomless Neapolitan pizza, 4x drinks tokens (including pitches of beer and Aperol spritz as well as 2.5 to enjoy the match.

Euro Warehouse, Tottenham

The team behind The Cause and Costa Del Tottenham and have created a cavernous space that co-founder Stuart Glen says ‘has all the hallmarks of a 1989 warehouse party’. It’s the perfect place to watch the Euros for 2021’s summer of love.

Set in a spectacular new space just down the road from the main Costa Del Tottenham site, Euro Warehouse will feature every game from 11th June to the final on 11th July 2021 with 300 tickets for every game starting at just £7.50 per head. The vast space will be laid out with German beer tables across its double-height warehouse creating one of the largest spaces to watch the Euros in the capital this summer.

Vinegar Yard, London Bridge

Situated in the heart of London Bridge with unbeatable views of The Shard, local's favourite Vinger Yard is set to show all the Euro 2020 games this season on their anti-glare LED screen with high quality audio played from the PA system. Tickets are free, but a minimum spend applies for all the home nations games.

Flat Iron Square, London Bridge

Football's coming home… to Flat Iron Square this summer. Kicking off on Friday 11 June with ‘Turkey vs Italy’, Flat Iron Square be showing all the big matches from this year's Euros on our huge outdoor screens. Join us to experience the beautiful game with an electric atmosphere, delicious food and (of course) beer!

Skylight, Tobacco Dock

You can't beat a view of London's skyline and a perfect view of the games on a giant screen. Skylight at Tobacco Dock is set to be the place to watch the Euros this summer. Like many spots, tickets will need to be booked from the games up until June 20.

Bounce Bar, Farringdon

You'll be pumped to watch the Euros at Farringdon's Bounce bar, with two hours of bottomless pizza and beer on tap available for those who can't wait to get stuck to the big screen.

Trafalgar Square

Possibly one of the most iconic places to watch the UEFA European Championship in London this summer, Trafalgar Square's Fan Zone will be open for England matches as well as the semi-finals and final.

Tickets are required for the Fan Zone and a free, public ballot process will be in place for those wishing to attend.

Potters Field, Tower Bridge

Potters Fields Park is reopening its Football Village for the duration of the tournament this summer. The Football Village set opposite London's stunning Tower Bridge is free to attend, with cultural entertainment, sports and community activities, food and drink stalls and screens to watch selected matches and highlights available for all.

If you're hoping to watch an England game, however, you'd be better off venturing elsewhere, as no England games will be shown at Potters Fields Park – it's designed as a space for families and local people to enjoy the London summer, relax, and soak up the festival atmosphere.

Vauxhall Food and Beer Garden

Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden is one of the best places to watch Euro 2021 in London for its bustling vibe and stellar lineup of food and drink vendors. Make the most of the great British summer by hunkering down here and watching every game on the massive outdoor screen.

