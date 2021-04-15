5 easy product switches to make your skincare routine more eco-friendly

Held every year on 22 April, World Earth Day is the global event that brings together communities to build a more sustainable future. To celebrate, we’re considering the small changes we can make to ensure our beauty routines are kind to our skin and the planet – and we’ve found just the brand.

Following five years of research and innovation comes Farmologie – the adult line to accompany the UK’s number one-selling children’s toiletries brand Childs Farm. Combining irresistible natural fragrances with gentle formulas, the award-winning brand is making strides to protect the planet whilst boosting our self-care routines. With sustainably-sourced vegan ingredients, every element of Farmologie’s production is socially and environmentally aware and approved by Cruelty Free International and the Leaping Bunny Programme – meaning they never test on animals. Plus, they are registered with The Vegan Society to be suitable for Vegans with no animal-derived ingredients. Farmologie is also a carbon neutral plus company – meaning their parent company actively works to offset not only their own emissions, but to go above and beyond their measured footprint to provide greater environmental benefits all round.

Proud advocates for the end of plastic pollution, Farmologie uses bottles for body washes, bath soaks and large moisturisers created from 100% Prevented Ocean Plastic collected from rivers prior to entering the sea. Pumps in the products contain no metal making them 100% recyclable, with all card and paper within the packaging being recycled or made from FSC (the Forest Stewardship Council) approved sources and is fully recyclable. The deliciously smelling essential oils used in Farmologie fragrances are created as a by-product of the juice industry to further minimise waste and the beauty industry’s impact on the environment, too.

Here are our five favourite products to make your pampering routine more eco-friendly...

1. Farmologie Pink Grapefruit Body Moisturiser, £3.49, Amazon

Winning ‘best new sustainable skin and body product’ in the Pure Beauty Awards 2020, this hero cream contains colloidal oatmeal and oat oil which are clinically proven to help soothe and nourish dry, sensitive and eczema-prone skin. With a zesty pink grapefruit scent created from sustainably-sourced essential oils, the oats are a by-product of the food industry, too – scoring double points on the eco-friendly chart and making an energising treat for you!

2. Farmologie Moro Orange Body Wash, £5.99, Superdrug

Created from cold pressed Moro oranges, this lively citrus fragrance will perk up the post-shower routine on sleepy mornings. With a hydrating blend of colloidal oatmeal and oat oil, Moro orange peel usually discarded by the juice industry based in Brazil has been cold pressed to produce a pure essential oil, increasing Farmologie’s sustainable credentials through an environmentally friendly, zero-waste process.

3. Farmologie Pink Grapefruit Bath Soak, £5.99, Amazon

An evening spent unwinding in a giant bubble bath sounds like our idea of heaven, so add this fruity favourite to basket. With moisturising oatmeal and oat oil, your skin will feel soothed while your senses are spoiled by uplifting pink grapefruit created from naturally sourced essential oils.

4. Farmologie Fragrance-Free Hand Cream, £4.99, Amazon

After a year of repeat hand-washing and anti bac gel, our hands are urgently needing hydration, so look to this skin saviour. Suitable for dry and sensitive skin it contains natural and ethically sourced colloidal oatmeal to help heal parched, dry and rough hands. The oats are grown by a group of farmers who use sustainable and traditional methods that respect the local environment, plus with 70% PCR used in the tubes it’s outer packaging is kind to the planet, too.

5. Farmologie Coconut Body Oil, £7.99, Amazon

Sustainable and ethically sourced organic coconut oil combines with lauric acid and vitamin E for a skin-soothing solution. Smelling like holidays in your favourite far-flung destination, this fast-absorbing formula locks in moisture and to give you supermodel-worthy limbs – plus the bottle is made from 100% PCR plastic to further lessen its impact.

Discover Farmologie’s kind to skin and kind to planet range here, plus shop the range at Superdrug, Boots and Amazon.