Why you should switch to a soap bar

We’re all washing our hands more than ever due to the coronavirus crisis, which means we’re getting through soap at a rate faster than we’re used to - and creating more plastic waste as a result. If you’re feeling conscious of the amount you’re throwing away, now is an ideal time to switch from liquid soap to a soap bar.

The traditional form of soap is having a resurgence thanks to shoppers becoming more aware of their plastic usage. But rather than the drying, unpleasant smelling soaps of the past, you can now get hydrating options that do far more than just wash your hands. These are the best soap bars for cleansing, shampooing, conditioning and more…

Now’s certainly the time to treat yourself, and if you can afford, these Jo Malone bars are pure heaven. They lather into a luxurious foam, making them perfect for in the shower or your hands.

Jo Malone London English pear and freesia soap, £16, Lookfantastic

This original is still a favourite, but it’s been given a twist to make it perfect for face cleansing. Designed for sensitive skin and ultra-moisturising, your skin will thank you for the change.

Dove Sensitive Skin Micellar Hypoallergenic Beauty Bar, £9.99, Amazon

If it’s a beautiful smell that appeals most to you, this Sisley bar will do the trick. We love the retro-looking green hue.

Sisley Eau de Campagne soap, £19.20, John Lewis

Alternatively, fans of Chanel's classic fragrance will love this luxury bar.

Chanel No5 bath soap, £19.12, John Lewis

Cult brand Drunk Elephant makes some of the most coveted beauty buys around, so of course this soap bar is high on our wishlist. The 3-in-1 product cleanses, exfoliates and detoxifies, while promising not to dry out the skin. We approve!

Drunk Elephant Juju bar, £24, Cult Beauty

Ethique’s products aren’t technically soap formulas, but they do save up to 5 litres of water, only include sustainable ingredients, are vegan friendly, cruelty free, palm-oil free and packaged in zero-waste materials. Phew! We love their conditioner bar, which is designed for dry hair, particularly those with curls. it also makes a wonderful once a week hair treatment thanks to the hydrating shea butter and pink grapefruit.

Too Delicious bar, £14, Ethique

Can’t decide which soap to go for? These are based on your star sign, so the decision is made for you - plus they’re super cute! Each one is decorated with that month's signature flower by artist Emily Taylor, making it a great gift.

Birth month floral bar soap, £7, Anthropologie

Lush is one of the first places you’re likely to head to when you think about packaging-free soap bars, and it’s no wonder; their selection is huge, and the products are all gorgeously scented. There’s currently a pause on online orders, but when it’s back up and running we’ll be picking up this bestselling honey-scented bar.

Honey I washed the kids soap, £ various, Lush

