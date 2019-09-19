Catherine Deneuve attends a party in Paris and looks AMAZING at 75 We reveal Catherine Deneuve's beauty secrets...

This week, makeup artist to the stars (and royals), Charlotte Tilbury, visited Paris to celebrate the incredible success of her launch in Sephora France. And who was her special VIP for the event? Only the Parisian icon that is Catherine Deneuve.

"I have always been inspired by the chic, effortless, classic beauty of French women," Charlotte said in her speech. "I know you all LOVE makeup as much as I do! You are all so incredibly chic, stylish and refined – the epitome of fresh, cool beauty and I can’t wait to introduce you all to my award-winning makeup magic and skincare secrets!"

Catherine Deneuve and Charlotte Tilbury posing together on the red carpet

Catherine, who is currently in a movie called The Truth alongside Juliette Binoche, was once asked for her 'secret' to growing old gracefully to promote a movie. To that, she simply replied: "You have to try not to fight so hard against time, you know. It's not that I enjoy it. It is just not that much of a problem."

Catherine once shared a skincare tip with beauty website IntoTheGloss, saying: "Every morning I drink lemon juice. It’s not so much that it cleanses anything, but I do think it’s very good for your skin and the whites of your eyes."

She added: "I’ve always worn very little, very light makeup. Less is more and the more you grow older, the better it is to have light makeup. For my face, I like to have a good primer. I do think it's good that women wear makeup, because I feel like it acts as a barrier between the skin and the pollution in the air."

At 75-years-old you might be surprised to learn that Catherine was the woman of the hour for Charlotte's chic Paris party, but it just goes to show that there's no age limit on gorgeous make-up. Charlotte Tilbury is all about empowering everyone, no matter their age, to be the best version of themselves. And for her most recent launch of Airbrush Flawless Foundation, the campaign featured her mother Patsy, and the icon that is Dame Joan Collins.

Catherine Deneuve, who looked incredible at the party dressed in a velvet Gucci blouse and a pair of cigarette trousers, is renowned for being a style icon. Her ex-husband - the photographer David Bailey - introduced her to the world of couture, and she once said: "He was really very handsome and charming — as only an Englishman can be. Very eccentric. He lived in a house where there was a huge room downstairs full of birds — it was like living in a nursery with children screaming."

In need of a dress in which to be presented to the Queen, she asked David who was at the top of his game at that point, for help. "He advised me to go to Saint Laurent. There was a dress I wanted from the season before. So I came along with a newspaper clipping."

Catherine's ultimate tip for looking your best? It's one that we'll be adopting from now on: "If I feel tired, I take 15 minutes to lie down and put a mask on."