The Duchess of Sussex has beautiful skin thanks to her star facialist Sarah Chapman - and while the skincare expert has kept quiet about their working relationship over the past few years, she broke her silence on Friday with a touching Instagram post. Sharing a couple of flawless shots of Meghan, she wrote: "Through my work I am fortunate to meet some incredible, interesting and inspirational people and over the past two and a half years I feel honoured to have spent much time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Sarah shared some beautiful photos of Meghan, including one from the royal wedding

She added: "With Meghan, what began as a client relationship quickly turned into a dear friendship and she welcomed me into their lives. I feel very grateful to be a small part of their journey observing the passion for everything they do and compassion for the causes and people they meet, but also to witness the moments other people don't see."

The beauty businesswoman, whose popular product range Skinesis is also loved by the likes of Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, seemed to reveal that she would visit Meghan for treatments at home - and opened up about the family's life away from work.

"Who they are at home, as parents, as partners, and friends, the kind and very down to earth people they are when no one is watching," she said. "Every day we learn something new and I have been taught so much by them, and I always leave our time together feeling fulfilled and inspired to help people in any small ways I can."

Sarah prepped Meghan's skin for her engagement photos

After describing Meghan's "natural approach to beauty", she concluded: "And to Meghan, Harry and little Archie: sending lots of love and positivity during this transition. I know there will be so many ways you will continue to touch people's lives and enable positive change and we can't wait to see what you do next. See you soon and thank you for everything you do."

Sarah was famously responsible for Meghan's beautiful complexion at her royal wedding, though the Duchess loved her facials before joining the royal family - and was pictured leaving the London clinic not long before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. We'd love to know what her favourite products are!