Fenty Skin: Rihanna's new skincare line needs to be top of your wish list Rihanna was so confused by skincare that she decided to launch Fenty Skin - and boy will you want it

Rihanna has invaded our stereo with her music, our TV screens with her acting skills, our wardrobes with her inclusive fashion collection, our underwear drawer, our makeup bag with Fenty Beauty and now she's setting her sights on our skincare cabinet. Seriously, is there anything this woman can't do? "Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare - I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply it," she said.

Rihanna and Travis Scott in the ad campaign for Fenty Skin

The 32-year-old has launched her second global beauty brand, Fenty Skin, following the game-changing launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Announcing the news on her Instagram account with a very slick video, the beauty mogul admitted that creating Fenty Skin was a challenge but she was so fed up of feeling confused about what to put on her skin that she decided to create her own line.

“I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone," she said.

With Fenty Skin, Rihanna shares her real-life skincare routine for achieving a bright, healthy-looking complexion. Known together as the “Fenty Skin Start’rs”, her regimen includes three 2-in-1 products.

First up you've got the Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, £20, a makeup remover-cleanser with a creamy lather to remove dirt, oil, and long-wear makeup without drying out the skin.

Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, £20, Fenty Skin

Then you've got the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, £25, a game-changing toner-serum hybrid that targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens, smooths, and fights shine - all without stripping skin.

Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, £25, Fenty Skin

Lastly, Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, £30, is a moisturiser-sun-screen that’s lightweight, oil-free, and invisible on all skin tones with its subtle pink hue. Plus, it’s also refillable.

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, £30, Fenty Skin

The products are all clean, vegan, gluten-free and oil-free and they include globally sourced ingredients, such as vitamin C-rich Barbados cherry, with gold standard skincare ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Rihanna said: "I've lived and travelled all over the world and I wanted to make sure that Fenty Skin represented the best-of-the-best when it came to our ingredients. I wanted safe, clean, effective formulas that celebrated and respected what our planet has to offer."

What's more, Rihanna has added a new person into the family - skincare expert and licensed esthetician, Sean Garrette, who is the Fenty Skin Ambassador. There will be more ambassadors joining in soon so watch this space.

Fenty Skin is available on FentySkin.com now..

Rihanna talking about the inspiration for Fenty Skin

