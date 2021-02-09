We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie has been keeping a relatively low profile as she prepares to give birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank – which HELLO! revealed is expected in mid-February.

But she has delighted royal fans with the occasional video appearance and one thing is for certain, Eugenie's skin is absolutely glowing!

The royal certainly appears to be rocking a 'pregnancy glow' – which can occur due to the increase in blood volume, giving the skin a 'rosy' appearance – but we do know that Eugenie is also a fan of a few cult beauty products that help her to achieve a natural radiance.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie glows during rare interview ahead of baby's birth

It's no secret that Eugenie favours the talents of respected make-up artists Bobbi Brown and Charlotte Tilbury, previously calling them "geniuses" for helping her to achieve a flawless complexion.

Eugenie swears by Bobbi Brown's bronzing powder; the £33 bronzer is lightweight and easy to use and its red and brown tones are perfect for adding a subtle, sunkissed glow to your skin.

Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder, £33, LookFantastic

Another one of her go-to products is Charlotte Tilbury's mascara. While Eugenie hasn't named the specific one she uses, our money is on Charlotte's Legendary Lashes, the ultimate lengthening mascara that promises smudge-free volume all day long.

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Vol.2, £25, CultBeauty

Previously speaking about her makeup routine, Eugenie told Harper's Bazaar in 2016: "I do my makeup in the car. I'm really good at doing it on the move! I use Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown—Charlotte's mascara and Bobbi Brown bronzer. They are geniuses."

Eugenie may also reach for Becca Backlit Priming Filter or Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturiser, which are favourites of her makeup artist, Hannah Martin – who did Eugenie's bridal makeup back in 2018.

Becca Backlit Priming Filter, £28, CultBeauty

"I love to use a little Becca Backlit Priming Filter or Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturiser to instantly get that longed-for radiance to my, and my clients' skin," Hannah previously told HELLO!. "The soft pearl particles help to bounce and relict light giving your skin that lit from within radiance."

To keep her skin in tiptop condition, Eugenie makes sure she washes off her makeup every night and previously revealed that she reaches for Jo Malone Eucalyptus and Mint Cleanser.

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, £15.50, FeelUnique

Sadly, that particular product is now discontinued, but Liz Earle's iconic Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser is also enriched with eucalyptus to tone, soothe and purify the skin.

Another great, effective cleanser is Dr. Sam's Flawless Cleanser, which is suitable for all skin types, including redness and sensitivity, and will remove makeup, sunscreen and daily dirt in just one wash!

