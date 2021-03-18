Aldi's £6 alternative to Urban Decay's Naked Palette is selling out – shoppers hurry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Aldi shoppers clearly love the supermarket's makeup range so much that several products continuously sell out, and their eyeshadow palettes are certainly among the most popular.

Wondering why a supermarket beauty buy could be so tempting? Well, they have released several eyeshadows that are similar to Urban Decay's widely-loved Naked palettes – for £40 cheaper.

The one we've currently got our eye on (no pun intended) is the Lacura Naturals Nectar, which is the last of the palettes that is still available to buy.

Already sold out online, shoppers will have to go to their local Aldi to see if they can get their hands on the £6 product, which is packed full of stunning warm golden tones – perfect for summer.

The 12 shades include glittery gold, matt brown, nude and copper, which can all be blended to create a classic smokey eye, a neutral daytime look or even a glamorous cut-crease.

Lacura Naturals Nectar palette, £5.99, Aldi

In comparison, Urban Decay's Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette also includes 12 gorgeous golden neutrals for £45.

Shoppers have left rave reviews about the Aldi alternative, with one writing: "Gorgeous colours and amazing quality. Pretty much identical to the naked pallet but at a fraction of the price. Guilt-free treat for yourself."

Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, £45, Urban Decay

A second added: "Amazing purchased some last year great quality just like the naked eyeshadows 1 and 2. Superb quality x."

Aldi also used to sell two more similar eyeshadow palettes from Lacura – Revamped Naturals, containing six colours, and Intense Naturals, featuring 12 highly pigmented neutral shades.

However, they have both now sold out online and in-store – so time is of the essence if you want to shop the final remaining palette!

