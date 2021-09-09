Surprise! ASOS drops TWO Beauty Advent Calendars - and you'll want them both

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bringing a whole host of Christmas cheer ahead of the holiday season, ASOS has launched two exclusive advent calendars – and we can't wait to get our hands on them! Filled with the best beauty and grooming buys from some of our favourite brands – including Elemis, Olaplex, Revolution, and Charlotte Tilbury – these festive finds are at the top of our wish lists!

And what's more, hidden within 36 of these incredible advent calendars, are golden tickets granting each lucky finder a stash of Face + Body faves to start the new year in style.

RELATED: 16 best beauty advent calendars you can shop now for Christmas 2021

The ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar, £75, ASOS

Packed full of pampering picks, the ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar is a total bargain. Priced at £75, treat yourself to a spot of R&R courtesy of this luxury haul which contains products from Clinique, Urban Decay, Estee Lauder, and more. From intensive face masks to showstopping eye palettes, statement lashes to nourishing hair treatments, indulge in an at-home pamper session this December.

READ: The Cult Beauty advent calendar for 2021 is here and this is how you can get hold of it

SHOP: The Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 has dropped and it's full of cute mini makeup products

The ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar comes in the most stylish packaging

Not sure what to buy him this Christmas? The ASOS Grooming 12 Day Calendar (£40) is the ideal gift for the guys who love a little self-pampering. With treats from Barber Pro, Elemis, Bulldog and Gillette, you'll have him feeling fresher than ever come Christmas morning. Think charcoal cleansing peels, beard oils, and scented shower gels.

The ASOS Grooming 12 Day Calendar, £40, ASOS

Our advice? You better act fast because we can see these advent calendars flying off of the shelves in no time. Another added bonus is that both calendars are 100% recyclable and packaged in an ASOS tote, designed to be used repeatedly and making them a little kinder to the planet. Plus, If you shop the ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar, you'll also receive a glossy tie-scarf with your tote bag – winning.

Beat the Christmas rush and shop these beauty buys today!

MORE: The Lookfantastic advent calendar 2021 has landed and it's better than ever

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.