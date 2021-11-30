This luxe celeb-favourite skincare brand has the best Christmas gift offering this year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We can't think of many better feelings than unwrapping La Mer on Christmas morning. The luxury skincare brand is more than just a bathroom shelfie dream with a cult following (which includes the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively), the clever formulas really work, which is why we're always coming back for more.

What began with a pot of Crème de la Mer - essentially a very fancy moisturiser - has become a whole skincare range from serums to sheet masks, and the story behind them is almost as iconic as the brand itself.

The key ingredient in every product is La Mer's patented blend of bio-fermented sea kelp. Originally created by scientist Max Huber to treat burns he sustained after a lab accident, it progressed to skincare products when he realised its renewing and restorative powers.

From your parents to your partner, your best friend or even yourself, there's truly something for everyone in the collection and La Mer's limited-edition Christmas gift sets make the perfect presents.

The Energize and Replenish Collection, £155, La Mer

If you're shopping for someone new to the brand, the Energize and Replenish Collection is a four-piece set of La Mer's most popular products in mini sizes. Inside you'll find the Treatment Lotion to boost hydration, the Eye Concentrate to reduce the appearance of dark circles, the Regenerating Serum to support skin’s natural collagen, and of course, Crème de la Mer.

The Rejuvenating Rituals Collection, £420, La Mer

If you know they love La Mer and they're never without a little white pot, the Rejuvenating Rituals Collection contains a 60ml for their collection, a full-size Treatment Lotion, a mini Regenerating Serum and a mini Eye Concentrate. Plus, it's all packaged in a signature emerald La Mer beauty bag.

The Genaissance de la Mer Collection, £845, La Mer

Looking for something ultra luxe? The Genaissance de la Mer Collection has been designed to reduce the signs of ageing and contains a rare Red Algae which adds to the firming and luminous effect. Inside this gift set you'll find the Serum Essence, the Eye & Expression Cream, the Concentrated Night Balm and the Infused Lotion, as well as a keepsake vanity tray.

The Renewal Collection, £170, La Mer

Or for anyone who likes their skincare to give serious glow, try La Mer's Firming Renewal Collection. Designed for dewy-looking, nourished skin, it contains a mini Renewal Oil, Cleansing Foam and Crème de la Mer.

For more gifting options visit cremedelamer.co.uk and prepare to be everyone's favourite person this holiday season.

