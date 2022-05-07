Holly Willoughby doesn't wear fake tan but she does swear by this glowing body makeup

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby always looks radiant when appearing on our screens, with a natural-looking glow that we're envious of. Luckily for us, the This Morning presenter has revealed the secret to her subtle, sunkissed look - and it's so much easier than fake tan.

Turns out, Holly's go-to product for a healthy look all year round is the Vita Liberata Body Blur - and it's available to buy now.

But if you want to achieve Holly's gorgeous glow you better hurry - as the body blur sells out fast.

Vita Liberata Body Blur, £24, LookFantastic

The body blur promises to perfect skin by covering any marks and blemishes, providing a natural-looking tint for the body. The product also reflects light for a photo-ready finish, with five lovely shades to choose from.

Getting to work instantly, you can apply the product and continue with your day, without waiting around for the tint to develop. When you're ready, simply wash the body makeup off.

Holly spoke on the Beauty Full Lives podcast, saying: "Everybody thinks I wear fake tan but I hate fake tan! Never been able to get on with it. I'm always linked to different fake tan brands and it's nonsense because I've probably had three fake tans in my life. But this leg stuff, I really like it. If I'm wearing a skirt on This Morning, sometimes I put a bit on my legs just to even the tone out a little bit".

The star isn't the only one loving the Vita Liberata product, as the body blur has racked up over 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper wrote, "This has an instant effect (no need to wait for a couple of hours), a beautiful colour (not orange), covers all skin perfections and no nasty smell". Another added, "Amazing! Worth every penny".

We're so ready to achieve Holly's radiant glow as the weather warms up!

