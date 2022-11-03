Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham both swear by the same £11 face cream

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From skincare to nails, ‘glazed donut’ is a phrase you’ve probably heard being thrown around in the beauty world a lot recently. Often referring to seriously glowy skin, one pioneer of the trend is Hailey Bieber and now she’s revealed exactly how to get her signature look on TikTok.

The model shared the step-by-step skincare routine she uses before applying makeup, and one of her favourite products is so affordable!

Hailey shares her pre-makeup skincare routine on TikTok

Initially prepping her skin with several of her own Rhode products, Hayley finishes by applying Weleda's cult Skin Food moisturiser and you can shop it for just £11 or $16.99 on Amazon.

“The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin,” she tells us, and says the way she gets that is by layering the right products - one of which is the iconic drugstore day cream.

Weleda Skin Food, £11.52/$16.99, Amazon

Weleda Skin Food is a blend of gentle viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s intended for super dry skin, hence the mega glow it creates, and Hailey says she uses just a tiny amount.

“I like to get a richer, heavier cream and just put that in some spots where I feel like I get more dry and I want a little more sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use it on me.”

Even Victoria Beckham has been singing its praises, writing on Instagram: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."

Certified natural and organic, Weleda Skin Food sells every 11 seconds and has over 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. If it’s good enough for the A-list…

