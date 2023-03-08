Victoria Beckham paid tribute to husband David with huge forgotten tattoo The fashion designer has displayed multiple tattoos dedicated to her husband across the years

The Beckhams love tattoos – that much is obvious. David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz have dabbled with the ink, leaving young Harper as the only blank canvas in the family. A recurring theme within the family tattoo collection are tributes to partners and spouses – with Victoria leading the charge.

It's a well-known fact that Victoria had her husband's initials tattooed on her wrist in cursive text, yet her tattoo tributes to David did not stop there. Back in 2000, during prime WAG era, the designer showed off a mega inking, which sadly was only temporary.

Victoria enjoyed a night out at the Eden Club in Ibiza on 12 August 2000, after performing her single Out of My Mind. Printed on her arm that evening was a large temporary heart tattoo framing the gothic-style text that read "I LUV BECKS."

A black racerback tank top and some low-slung leather trousers complimented her Y2K aesthetic, in addition to a ruffled half-up-half-down hairstyle.

While she rocked multiple inkings in her youth, Victoria has since removed some of her tattoos that referenced her marriage. Last year, she sparked a massive reaction after fans noticed she removed another tattoo she had in honour of her husband. The mum-of-four took to Instagram to share a make-up video, but her followers couldn't help but draw attention to her missing ink dedicated to the former footballer.

However, appearing on the Today Show, Victoria revealed why she removed the inking of the initials 'DB' from her wrist. She got that tattoo to mark their tenth wedding anniversary.

"I had these tattoos a long, long time ago and they just weren't particularly delicate," she explained. "My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do, and they're both fine, and they've had them created by the most phenomenal artists."

"But mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty."

She added that the tattoos "started to bleed and go almost like a blue-y colour. They just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that. I think that the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that."

