Nicole Kidman swears by this light therapy skincare wand and it's on sale right now

Light therapy is one of the hottest Hollywood skincare trends with Salma Hayek tackling her dark circles with the help of an LED mask and Nicole Kidman keeping her face and neck firm with the help of a red light therapy wand.

And now the TikTok famous SolaWave beauty wand loved by stars like Nicole, Reese Witherspoon and Megan Fox can be yours for less.

Nicole Kidman has used the 4-in-1 red light therapy beauty tool for red carpet skincare prep

The A-list approved SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, which you can also shop on the official Solawave site for $20 off, for a limited time, has been reduced from $149 to $119 on Amazon.

SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $119 (WAS $149), Amazon

This at-home facial tool combines four treatments – red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth – to help stimulate and rejuvenate your skin, while reducing puffiness, boosting radiance and toning your face and neck, too.

It’s no wonder celebrities love the state-of-the-art beauty tool, which has quickly become a red carpet staple. In fact the SolaWave device was part of The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy’s SAG Awards 2023 skin prep - a winning look for the night.

