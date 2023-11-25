Sofia Vergara addresses plastic surgery rumours as she reveals exact beauty regime

Sofia Vergara's fans regularly ask about the secrets to her flawless skin and ageless appearance, with some even suggesting she has had a helping hand to make her look and feel her best.

But has The Modern Family actress, 51, had plastic surgery? Sofia openedd up about the rumours as she detailed her beauty regime, which includes her own beauty brand, Toty, in collaboration with Cantabria Labs.

© Instagram Sofia has her own beauty line Toty

"I read [messages] and it’s like, 'She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.' And I’m thinking, It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!" she told Glamour.

She candidly revealed that she has had tweakments such as Botox, but has never been under the knife, adding: "I always want to say, 'No, it’s called aging! It’s called [expletive] I’m old! That’s why I look different!'"

© Getty Images The America's Got Talent star hasn't ruled out plastic surgery in the future

Sofia joked she would invest more time in getting beauty treatments and tweakments if she had more downtime for recovery, but she currently fits them around her busy work schedule.

"I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea. I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly," the actress explained. "Little things that I don’t need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can’t. And products. I like products."

Back in 2014, Sofia said she hadn't ruled out getting work done in the future. "Why not? I mean, not yet, but maybe [I'll do] my under-eye bags in my 50s. We'll see what I need, but I'm not saying no," she told Redbook.

© Instagram The actress revealed she protects her skin from sun damage

Inside her beauty bag at her Beverly Park home, which reportedly cost $26 million, is her own brand Toty’s Ilumina, which she describes as a "little bit of foundation with a little bit of sunblock."

However, she joked that her determination to protect her face from the sun for over a decade has led to her looking "like a ghost."

"I try to avoid the sun on my face no matter what. I go on vacations and I’m not that diligent, to be honest with you, with the body because it’s nice to feel a little sun, a little tan. But the face – it’s funny, because my body’s always so much darker than my face.

"My face is like a ghost. It doesn’t even match my body. It’s because I use Ilumina. I’ve been using [a version of] it for 12 years."

