The Loose Women ladies showing off their natural beauty

We're used to seeing our favourite Loose Women dolled up to the nines when presenting the show. They typically have eyelash extensions, dewy bronzed skin, highlighter, lipstick and perfectly curled and blow-dried hair but, scroll through their Instagram accounts and you'll actually find they're not averse to going makeup-free from time to time. They even proved this on the show back in 2016, when Andrea Mclean, Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and Katie Price took all of their makeup off live on camera to show viewers how much they actually wear. Nadia even admitted it took her almost an hour and a half to get screen-ready. Having looked at the bevvy of bare-faced beauties below, we don't know why they bother…

 

Andrea McLean

When taking off her makeup on the show Andrea stated she felt uncomfortable as makeup makes her feel like she's 'work ready'. She certainly doesn't need to wear it though judging by this picture.

stacey soloman no makeup
Stacey Solomon

We adore Stacey Solomon for loads of reasons but one is definitely because she's a total champ for making women realise how much of the glitz and glamour of showbiz is thanks to a large team of beauty professionals. It's all about realistic expectations, huh!

ruth
Ruth Langsford

Often keeping her Instagram followers updated with her woodland walks and fitness routine, it's not uncommon for Ruth to do a live chat sans slap.

 

coleen
Coleen Nolan

Coleen totally glows, right? It probably also helps that she's cuddling a gorgeous Boxer pup…

carol mcgiffin no makeup
Carol McGiffin

No filter with this one but we love Carol for it. She posted this on Christmas Eve whilst enjoying a good old sausage roll and a glass of red.

chizzy akudolu no makeup
Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy looked totally radiant whilst cuddling a lovely little Sausage Dog.

 

Denise Welch no makeup
Denise Welch

Summertime fine, Denise showed off her face wearing just SPF on holiday.

jane moore no makeup
Jane Moore

Jane Moore agreed with Andrea saying she felt better with makeup on for work but she has no problem uploading no makeup selfies to the 'gram.

katie
Katie Price

She's one of the most glamorous on the panel but Katie Price showed off her flawless skin first thing in the morning alongside her kids recently.

kaye adams no makeup
Kaye Adams

Unafraid to show her at-home look, Kaye looks lovely either way.

 

linda robson no makeup
Linda Robson

Linda looked gorgeous while in the studio just showing off her tan and nothing else.

nadia sawalha no makeup
Nadia Sawalha

One of the biggest advocates of dispelling the illusion that TV presenters look perfect all the time, Nadia's Instagram is a refreshing wash of makeup-free pictures.

penny lancaster no makeup
Penny Lancaster

We'd probably never wear makeup again if we looked like Penny does without it.

 

saira khan no makeup
Saira Khan

Keeping it real, Saira posted this selfie and captioned it: "Happy with naked skin and curlers - #thisisme @loosewomen but I have used a filter [smiley face emoji]".

