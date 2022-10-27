Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 affordable designer brands that fashion editors love
These are the labels that you need on your radar

affordable designer brands
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer

When the word "designer" is floated around, there is an almost automatic expectation that securing a coveted piece will set you back at least an arm and a leg, if not all four limbs. Luckily, there are some killer labels out there right now producing stellar, ultra-wearable pieces at a more moderate price point than some of the more prestigious, heritage fashion houses. Hop to it – this season is set to be a whopper, and you mustn't miss out.  

Hello! Fashion shares the affordable designer brands that fashion editors love:

Best for boho chic: LoveShackFancy 

Founded by esteemed stylist Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LoveShackFancy exudes a relaxed, romantic spirit that just screams Sienna Miller at Glasto. Unsurprisingly, we're into it.

Milanti tie-front ruffled broderie anglaise cotton and linen-blend top - LoveShackFancy
Milanti tie-front ruffled broderie anglaise cotton and linen-blend top - LoveShackFancy

Best for cool-girl vibes: Ganni

Scandi label Ganni has amassed a cult following for excellent reason. Defined by flattering ruching, voluminous puff sleeves and statement collars, its highly coveted pieces are instantly recognisable.

3D Leopard Jacquard Frill Collar - Ganni
3D Leopard Jacquard Frill Collar - Ganni

Best for luxe accessories: Anine Bing

  Los Angeles-based Anine Bing excels in investment pieces that are built to last – its collections are essentially the devout minimalist's idea of heaven.  

Houndstooth Nico Bag - Anine Bing
Houndstooth Nico Bag - Anine Bing

Best for party glam: Self-Portrait

The Self-Portrait lace dress is a fashion icon, but these days we're lusting after the London-based label's highly covetable accessories – ideal for wedding season.

Silver Python Diamante Bow Micro Bag - Self-Portrait
Silver Python Diamante Bow Micro Bag - Self-Portrait

Best for vintage-inspired femininity: Needle & Thread

If you're on the hunt for a showstopper, look no further than Needle & Thread's exquisite selection of pieces which champion ruffles, embellishment and appliqué.

Lily Bloom Midi Dress - Needle & Thread
Lily Bloom Midi Dress - Needle & Thread

Best for chic workwear: Veronica Beard 

With a sister-in-law design-duo at its helm, Veronica Beard is widely heralded for its beautifully tailored Dickey jackets – perfect for stepping your summer workwear game up a notch.

Jenny Tweed Dickey Jacket - Veronica Beard
Jenny Tweed Dickey Jacket - Veronica Beard

  Best for bold prints: Rixo

You'd be hard pressed to find a Rixo dress that we didn't adore – think luxe vintage florals and thoughtful animal prints – but we are equally besotted with their extremely covetable accessory selection.

Kamilla Silk Cut-Out Dress - Rixo
Kamilla Silk Cut-Out Dress - Rixo

Best for Y2K Parisiennes: Musier Paris

One quick glance at Musier's pieces is enough to leave us anguished with longing for days. We want everything.

Satin mules canaries - Musier
Satin mules canaries - Musier Paris

Best for heavenly dresses: Réalisation Par 

Simply put, for us mere mortals, Réalisation Par dresses are our best shot at looking beyond divine.   

Gia Dress - Réalisation Par
Gia Dress - Réalisation Par

Best for super wearable accessories 

Created by Jeanne Damas, Rouje has a Parisian flair. Think clever cuts, luxe-looking fabrics and enduring appeal.

Rania Basket Bag - Rouje
Rania Basket Bag - Rouje
£124.68 AT ROUJE 

