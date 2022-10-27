10 affordable designer brands that fashion editors love

When the word "designer" is floated around, there is an almost automatic expectation that securing a coveted piece will set you back at least an arm and a leg, if not all four limbs. Luckily, there are some killer labels out there right now producing stellar, ultra-wearable pieces at a more moderate price point than some of the more prestigious, heritage fashion houses. Hop to it – this season is set to be a whopper, and you mustn't miss out.

Hello! Fashion shares the affordable designer brands that fashion editors love:

Best for boho chic: LoveShackFancy

Founded by esteemed stylist Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LoveShackFancy exudes a relaxed, romantic spirit that just screams Sienna Miller at Glasto. Unsurprisingly, we're into it.

Milanti tie-front ruffled broderie anglaise cotton and linen-blend top - LoveShackFancy

Best for cool-girl vibes: Ganni

Scandi label Ganni has amassed a cult following for excellent reason. Defined by flattering ruching, voluminous puff sleeves and statement collars, its highly coveted pieces are instantly recognisable.

3D Leopard Jacquard Frill Collar - Ganni

Best for luxe accessories: Anine Bing

Los Angeles-based Anine Bing excels in investment pieces that are built to last – its collections are essentially the devout minimalist's idea of heaven.

Houndstooth Nico Bag - Anine Bing

Best for party glam: Self-Portrait

The Self-Portrait lace dress is a fashion icon, but these days we're lusting after the London-based label's highly covetable accessories – ideal for wedding season.

Silver Python Diamante Bow Micro Bag - Self-Portrait

Best for vintage-inspired femininity: Needle & Thread

If you're on the hunt for a showstopper, look no further than Needle & Thread's exquisite selection of pieces which champion ruffles, embellishment and appliqué.

Lily Bloom Midi Dress - Needle & Thread

Best for chic workwear: Veronica Beard

With a sister-in-law design-duo at its helm, Veronica Beard is widely heralded for its beautifully tailored Dickey jackets – perfect for stepping your summer workwear game up a notch.

Jenny Tweed Dickey Jacket - Veronica Beard

Best for bold prints: Rixo

You'd be hard pressed to find a Rixo dress that we didn't adore – think luxe vintage florals and thoughtful animal prints – but we are equally besotted with their extremely covetable accessory selection.

Kamilla Silk Cut-Out Dress - Rixo

Best for Y2K Parisiennes: Musier Paris

One quick glance at Musier's pieces is enough to leave us anguished with longing for days. We want everything.

Satin mules canaries - Musier Paris

Best for heavenly dresses: Réalisation Par

Simply put, for us mere mortals, Réalisation Par dresses are our best shot at looking beyond divine.

Gia Dress - Réalisation Par

Best for super wearable accessories

Created by Jeanne Damas, Rouje has a Parisian flair. Think clever cuts, luxe-looking fabrics and enduring appeal.

Rania Basket Bag - Rouje

