How to wear statement florals for every occasion this summer – and it’s all from John Lewis
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

How to wear statement florals for every single occasion this summer

Head to John Lewis for a fresh take on florals and shop our favourite pieces...

John Lewis Floral Fashion for Summer
Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor

If you fall firmly into the non-floral camp, let this be the season for you to embrace the bloom and try your hand at florals, because for summer 2023, anything goes when it comes to flower-printed fashion.

After all, as classic fashion trends go, florals never fail. It’s a trend that’s been through chrysalis after chrysalis of reincarnations, from the psychedelic-peony printed Daisy Jones-approved florals of the 70s to the grunge-inspired 90s embrace of a sunflower. Whether it's a black-tie event, Rosé-fuelled picnic in the park, classic countryside wedding – whatever your summer occasion, there’s a floral for you. 

And John Lewis is head gardener when it comes to cultivating the fresh new ways to wear florals (and it’s not all ditzy tea dresses, we promise). One quick browse of the high-street favourite department store and you’ll find over 5,000 floral pieces.

From formal attire to festival-wear, we’ve handpicked the best floral pieces at John Lewis to see you through summer:

  • How to wear florals to a BBQ

    Mango Floral Blouse
    Mango Floral Blouse

    Mango’s rusty-hued floral blouse pairs perfectly with double denim for an impromptu BBQ with friends.

  • Cape Cove Floral Blouse
    Cape Cove Floral Blouse

    Or if you’re more a denim shorts and pretty blouse kind of gal, this Cape Cove top has the sweetest  embroidery.

  • How to wear florals to the races

    Ted Baker Ullaa Sleeveless Flower Applique Maxi Dress
    Ted Baker Sleeveless Flower Applique Maxi Dress

    Florals are a favourite for race-days, which is why Ted Baker’s 3D flower applique maxi dress is a leftfield option. 

    You’re flirting with florals without having a heavy printed gown, and the neutral colour makes an appropriate base for colourful hats and accessories.

  • How to wear florals to the park

    Rails Floral Cotton Midi Dress
    Rails Floral Cotton Midi Dress

    Casual day in the park? Throw on Rails’ cotton midi dress, add a straw bag and soak up some Vitamin D.

  • How to wear florals to a wedding

    Adrianna Papell One Shoulder Floral Gown
    Adrianna Papell One Shoulder Floral Gown

    Combining Barbiecore with a floral print is genius for a wedding, and this Adrianna Papell maxi dress is an ideal choice whatever the wedding type, from classic country wedding to city nuptials.

  • How to wear florals to a festival

    Mango Floral Crop Top
    Mango Floral Crop Top

    Coachella was a sea of 70s style and we predict the UK’s biggest music festivals to be the same.

    Add cargo pants, 90s baggy denim or if you’re really feeling the vibe, fringed trousers with this 70s crop top.

  • Mango Floral Flares
    Mango Floral Flares

    Alternatively, don these floral flares, topped off with an airtex top or waistcoat

  • How to wear florals to an al-fresco dinner party

    Mango Floral Fringed Skirt and Top
    Mango Floral Fringed Skirt and Top

    Skip the floral dress and go for a two-piece. Mango’s fringed-asymmetric skirt and matching top are detailed with modern, lilac blooms.

