How to wear statement florals for every single occasion this summer

If you fall firmly into the non-floral camp, let this be the season for you to embrace the bloom and try your hand at florals, because for summer 2023, anything goes when it comes to flower-printed fashion.

After all, as classic fashion trends go, florals never fail. It’s a trend that’s been through chrysalis after chrysalis of reincarnations, from the psychedelic-peony printed Daisy Jones-approved florals of the 70s to the grunge-inspired 90s embrace of a sunflower. Whether it's a black-tie event, Rosé-fuelled picnic in the park, classic countryside wedding – whatever your summer occasion, there’s a floral for you.

And John Lewis is head gardener when it comes to cultivating the fresh new ways to wear florals (and it’s not all ditzy tea dresses, we promise). One quick browse of the high-street favourite department store and you’ll find over 5,000 floral pieces.

From formal attire to festival-wear, we’ve handpicked the best floral pieces at John Lewis to see you through summer:

