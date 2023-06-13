Nicola Peltz's casual-cool linen shirt is perfect for summer

The 'Welcome To Chippendales' actress schooled us on heatwave dressing...

Nicola Peltz is a total fashion chameleon – and we can't help but applaud her unrivalled versatility.

This year has already been a sartorial triumph for the Bates Motel actress, from Met Gala extravagance to ultra-wearable date night 'fits with her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

READ: Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear to be best of friends as they pose together

But there's more where that came from apparently, and Nicola has the look to prove it.

The Welcome To Chippendales star was serving off-duty It-girl in a recent Instagram Stories post shared with her 2.9m followers.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola exuded casual cool in a lightweight shirt teamed with blue jeans

MORE: Nicola Peltz dazzles in Elton John inspired platforms to attend his London concert

READ: Nicola Peltz just dressed as a burrito for date-night with Brooklyn Beckham

Although her freshest outfit was more low-key than some of the others that make up her impressive back catalogue, it was Nicola's no-frills approach that caught our eye.

The 28-year-old posted a snap which perfectly captured the easy-breezy spirit of summer dressing. Nicola sported an off-white shirt, seemingly linen judging by the slightly lived-in, wrinkled feel, which she fasted with one button, leaving her midriff exposed. Heatwave dressing is a serious beast – and Nicola has got the right idea.

The actress paired her airy shirt with a pair of low-slung baggy jeans with a faded light blue finish. She wore her dark locks in a suitably effortless style, swept casually over one shoulder while the glint of her silver hoop earrings poked through the depths of her tresses.

Nicola's casual-cool moment comes just after she donned a totally sheer outfit for an intimate LA dinner.

© Instagram Nicola championed the visible lingerie trend

The actress took a skin-tight jumpsuit out for a spin, hopping on the visible lingerie trend that has dominated the fashion sphere for the last few seasons.

Needing to keep your cool as the temperature rises? Follow Nicola's lead…