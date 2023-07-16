Emma Watson is the belle of Wimbledon in a recycled lace ribbon dress

The Harry Potter actress aced Wimbledon's dress code in a dress she last wore in 2017

Emma Watson was amongst the royalty and A-listers to descend upon SW19 for the Wimbledon Championships Women's Singles Final on Saturday, dressing to perfection in a white lace mini dress adorned with a dramatic ebony sash styled in a fabulous crossbody bow.

The Harry Potter star, 33, turned heads on Centre Court in the bridal-like gown, featuring a charming scalloped hemline, textured ivory embellishments and a satin bralette bow.

© Getty Emma Watson wore a white lace dress with black taffeta bow detailing and black heeled sandals

Emma teamed her beautiful dress with strappy black sandals, a black leather handbag and delicate pearl earrings.

Emma Watson poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023

It's not the first time the British actress has beguiled in the chic ivory ensemble. Emma last wore the dress, which is believed to be Oscar de la Renta, back in 2017, when she oozed elegance at the Los Angeles photocall for Beauty and the Beast.

© Getty Emma Watson and Lewis Capaldi were among the crowds

Keeping up with her belle of the ball aesthetic, Emma sported fluffy brows, a rosy complexion and soft pink lip to watch the tennis action at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, where she was seen soaking up the atmosphere and mingling with Scottish singer, Lewis Capaldi.

Emma's courtside sartorial perfection is not a new occurrence for Wimbledon. Back in 2018, the Little Women actress looked immaculate in a crisp three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren, accessorising with a chic white boater and dazzling floral drop earrings.

© Getty Emma Watson stunned on Centre Court in 2018

In the same year, Emma epitomised English rose elegance in a belted linen shirt dress to watch the Men's Singles Final with her Disney co-star Luke Evans.

Amongst Wimbledon's VIPs, Emma attended the sporting event on Saturday alongside Harry Potter co-star Maggie Smith, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and the Princess of Wales - who also aced Wimbledon's dress code in a silky lime blazer dress from Self-Portrait.

© VICTORIA JONES Kate arrived an hour before action kicked off

Princess Kate, 41, enchanted guests and viewers as she descended onto Centre Court in her zesty lime ensemble, which boasted a vintage silhouette and fitted bodice.

© Clive Brunskill The Princess consoled Ons following her defeat

Creating the illusions of a two-piece set, Princess Kate's chic Self-Portrait co-ord was actually a midi dress. The top is tailored from bouclé and traced with sparkly buttons to emulate a fitted jacket before falling to a softly pleated chiffon skirt trimmed with delicate lace. Divine!

