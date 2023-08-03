Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to her summer glow

Luckily for us, Victoria Beckham doesn't just post half naked images of husband David on social media, she actually takes to Instagram and TikTok to reveal the tricks to her flawless makeup too. Just recently, she shared the cream blush beauty hack and we can't get enough of it.

But, how does she keep her skin looking so glowy and radiant at 49? Posting another video, Victoria recently revealed her hero product for getting the glass-skin look and fortunately the product in question is now available to buy from Victoria Beckham Beauty for just £40.

@victoriabeckham My summer makeup bag isn’t complete without my NEW #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Reflect Highlighter Stick in shade Amber! You’re going to love it!!!✨ ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

Showcasing the new Amber shade of her viral Reflect Highlighter Stick, Victoria dabs the dewy, golden highlighter on to her cheekbones, brow bone, nose and Cupid's Bow then blends it into the skin with a finger. Thanks to its bronze pigments, Victoria says how it gives her a "natural sunkissed look" and an optical illusion of a brow lift.

If you've never tried the Reflect Highlighter Stick, it's simply one of the most hydrating, glossy highlighters we've ever known. Perfect for recreating buttery, healthy-looking skin and works brilliantly on all skin types. But the new colourway Amber, is something special. We think that thanks to the golden, bronzed pearlescent shimmer it looks particularly flattering on medium to deep skin tones where silver-toned highlighters can look a little too stark.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick in Amber

If chalky, powder highlights are as repulsive to you as they are to me, then you'll love the creamy, buttery texture of this stick. It melts a little on contact with the skin, allowing it to glide of the areas you want to reflect light and gives incredible shine without chunky glitter. It's smooth, blurs pores rather than accentuating them and leaves skin with a bronzed, glowy sheen. £40 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY

