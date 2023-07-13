This is the 'Quiet Luxury' handbag Sofia Richie wears on repeat

This is the arm candy the poster-girl for chic says we need in our basket...

Statement accessories in the form of handbags, shoes and earrings has been the biggest trend of 2023. From fashion weeks to celebrity street style, fashionistas have been elevating their minimalistic attire with bold adornments.

Sofia Richie, however, is determined to keep her signature, uncluttered aesthetic oozing through her accessories, too. The model, daughter of Lionel Richie and poster girl for the quiet luxury trend is wearing one neutral coloured bag on repeat, and it is effortlessly chic.

MORE: Shop Sofia Richie's exact honeymoon wardrobe

READ: Sofia Richie just wore the chicest see-through skirt for a Chanel dinner

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grange in LA

For date night on Wednesday in LA with her husband, British music producer Elliot Grainge, Sofia looked magical in monochrome wearing a black ensemble with white accessories. She wore a wraparound, v-neck top paired with satin straight leg trousers. White, 90s-approved pointed heels were her shoe of choice, with the cult-adored 'Extra Pocket L19' pouch from Loro Piana. The opening of the bag resembles that of a makeup bag. It's crafted from tumbled calfskin and boasts nothing but two small padlocks on the zips.

Extra Pocket L19 Pouch - Loro Piana

The Italian luxury label perhaps epitomises this year's favourite 'old money' trend. For almost 100 years Loro Piana has been recognised for using only the finest materials - particularly cashmere - to create exquisite garments (if you've ever watched Gstaad Guy on Instagram, you'll know exactly what we're talkng about).

Its resort 2023 collection encapsulates the 'less is more' aesthetic that Sofia Richie is recognised for, including monochrome suits, dreamy earth-toned linens and the brand's signature suede loafers. It goes without saying, as stated in the imaginary quiet luxury rule book, that there wasn't a single logo in sight.

MORE: Sofia Richie uses this exact eyeliner and it’s under £30

READ: Sofia Richie's wedding outfits: Here's everything we know so far about the day and the dresses

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin She wore her trusty Loro Piana L19 pouch

Sofia recently shared a 'summer outfits' TikTok, where she paired the bag with the chicest navy, polka dot mini dress from Alessandra Rich, with the label's signature chunky white collar.

On the first night of her honeymoon, Sofia wore a slinky one-shoulder top by Magda Butrym paired with wide-leg trousers, The Row's Constance leather slingback sandals and of course her white Extra Pocket L19 bag.

© Instagram Sofia Richie looked categorically chic in an all-white ensemble

If Sofia says that a minimalistic, white handbag is the one to have this summer, we're paying attention.