The ultimate Hailey Bieber-inspired Galentine's Day makeup tutorial

Uber-girly glamour has got the fashion and beauty community in a chokehold right now - convenient timing for Valentine's Day, right?

It-girl muse Hailey Bieber is unsurprisingly at the forefront of the craze, notably capturing attention with her faux freckle hack, balletcore-approved glossy lips and her opulent 'sugar plum fairy' 90s-esque face glam.

Professional make up artist and Hello! Fashion contributor Yasmin Salmon has taken some of TikTok's biggest beauty hacks, Hailey Bieber's most iconic aesthetics and some 2024 beauty trends, and created the ultimate, rose-fuelled look that is perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond. Here's how she created it...

© Yasmin Salmon Yasmin Salmon's Galentine's Day glam look

"For this Galentine's Day look, I wanted to do something fun and cute that gave a bit of 80s nostalgia with a mix of the Gen Z’s TikTok's Balletcore trend," Yasmin explains.

"On the eyes and cheeks, I wanted to go wild with blush and bring it quite high up on my face giving that iconic 80s editorial feel. I used Laura Mercier's tinted moisturiser blush in the shade 'Cherry Orchard', Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Glow Blush (shade 52 Ecstasy) and Chanel's Les Beiges Highlighting Fluid in the shade 'Sunkissed'."

In true Hailey Bieber-inspired style, Yasmin "also wanted to give the face a bit more of a youthful look by adding/enhancing my freckles," and then channelled the beauty mogul with "a nude lip liner and a pink super glossy lip gloss" to recreate her look.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber's 'Sugar Plum Fairy' inspired makeup "On the lips, I was inspired by Hailey Bieber's Balletcore makeup trend"

"I used La Bouche Rouge's Lip Pencil (Shade Nude Brown) with Lancome's Juicy Tubes Lip gloss (shade 04 Miracle)."

Balletcore and bows dominated in 2023, and it appears the trend has pirouetted over to 2024.

“The balletcore trend is about beautiful dewy skin, flushed cheeks and pink lips," Chanel makeup artist Anna Payne previously told Hello! Fashion, "it's a monochrome look, using pinks. What you’re looking to achieve is the kind of glow and flush you get from ballet, yoga or pilates."

You heard it here from the professional MUAs, this trend isn't leaving anytime soon. Therefore Yasmin's girly glam is perfect for Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day and the rest of this spring/summer season...