Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford just revealed their autumn wish list: Here's the things I'll definitely be buying

Who wouldn’t want to get a sneak peek at what fashion legends Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are adding to their autumn wardrobe?

Luckily for me the mother-daughter-duo recently teamed up for Zara’s first-ever live shopping broadcast, and of course I tuned in… eager to see what trends these two powerhouses would be donning.

The event, which aired on September 25, was the kickoff of ZaraStreaming, the brand’s foray into the world of livestream shopping. This e-tailer trend, already a massive hit in Asia, is now catching fire in Western markets, and it’s clear why. Livestream shopping adds an interactive, real-time experience to e-commerce, making it feel like you’re shopping with friends, even if those friends happen to be supermodels.

© Zara Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber hosted Zara's first-ever live shopping broadcast

Crawford and Gerber started the event with a car ride while jamming out to Chappell Roan. Their destination? A super chic Zara photoshoot. Upon arrival, they were greeted by the legendary French stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele—who, by the way, is one of my favourite stylists ever. Her maximalist high-low fashion philosophy is exactly what I live for. She immediately began putting together looks from a special fall drop that featured rich fabrics, tailored pieces, and effortless autumn vibes.

One of the coolest parts of the livestream was that as Cindy and Kaia tried on outfits, the individual pieces popped up on the screen so we could add them directly to cart. Like shopping in a dreamy, stylish alternate universe. After a whirlwind of outfit changes and style tips, the mother-daughter duo was sent off to be photographed in their looks by director David Lowery.

© Zara The supermodels us gave a glimpse of their day with Zara

And just like that, I got to experience fashion magic in real-time. If you missed the live event, you can still catch the video on the Spanish brand’s website. (Trust me, it’s worth watching for the outfit inspiration alone.)

Livestream shopping, is becoming a serious player in the retail world. It’s already a $50 billion business in the U.S.A. and is projected to grow. Tech and retail experts predict this will soon be the ‘new normal’ for style lovers.

© Zara Legendary stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele was on hand to help with styling the looks Kaia and Cindy tried on during the live stream

So, what caught my eye? First up, the barn jacket—a must-have for fall layering. Then there’s the leather slingback shoes with a sleek sheepskin touch and an elasticated strap that’s perfect for those days when you want to elevate your look without sacrificing too much comfort. Oh, and let’s not forget the cow print belt. I’m obsessed with adding a little pattern to an otherwise simple outfit. Finally, I’m swooning over the straight-cut, mid-rise jeans. They have that classic, timeless vibe that every wardrobe needs.

After watching Cindy and Kaia, I’m ready to embrace these pieces for my own wardrobe. So, excuse me, my autumn wish list is calling...