Hailey Bieber gives ballet flats a 'back to school' inspired update

It's Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Girl Summer, and we're all just living in it – right?

Consistently ahead of the curve, Hailey leaves no TikTok aesthetic unturned.

But we have a particular soft spot for the beauty trend that feels as though it could have been custom-made for Hailey to coincide with the release of her brand Rhode's limited-edition Strawberry Glazed Peptide Lip Treatment.

Lips were nourished and looks were served in their respective masses on the Rhode x Krispy Kreme press tour, but sadly, summer is over and it's back to term time.

Even if your school days took place longer ago than you'd care to admit, everyone can inject their September style agenda with a splash of dark academia-approved cool.

This is where Hailey's recent masterclass comes into play. The 26-year-old posted a stylish snap on her Instagram Stories, fusing two of this season's hottest shoe trends: ballet flats and Mary Janes.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Hailey styled flat Mary Janes alongside white socks

"Ballerinas are rapidly gaining popularity and becoming an unexpected frontrunner for the title of this season's essential footwear," explains Hello! Fashion's Natalie Salmon. "They have firmly secured their spot on the wish lists of the world’s ‘It-girls’ as we transition into the autumn season."

© Spotlight Dior SS23

The street style set is equally enamoured with Mary Janes. Infused with a certain childlike charm, the classic shoe style featured within several SS23 shows including with chunky sole platforms at Versace and costume-inspired multi-strap styles at Christian Dior.

But Hailey stripped things all the way back, opting for a super minimalist, shiny black square-toe pair – essentially what you would end up with after throwing a mini tantrum in Clarks. Sorry mum.

The beauty entrepreneur styled her shoes alongside neat white socks – a key detail that instantly gave her look a uniform-esque feel. Hailey styled the combo alongside a pleated black mini skirt (complete with a regulation-defying hem) and a neutral sweater vest.

Time to channel our inner copycat…