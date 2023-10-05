Emily Ratajkowski just cancelled quiet luxury in the most outrageous Dior outfit

Minimalism to the maximum is the current motto at the top of the style agendas of the world’s most followed fashionistas

Quiet luxury has completely dominated 2023, with the sartorial focus being on timeless, minimalistic outfits that ooze effortless sophistication.

It should come as no surprise that the street style maestro going against the grain the autumn is Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily wore a logomania collared shirt and skinny trousers ensemble from Dior

Though she styles up the latest trends so effortlessly we can’t comprehend how she pulls it off, the model and podcast host is also a go-to inspiration for divisive fashion trends, and it’s the reason why we’re utterly obsessed with her varied dress code.

Her street style agenda often consists of midi skirts, low-rise waistbands and crop tops (whatever the weather), but yesterday she stepped out in her native New York City wearing a completely unexpected, logomania-clad outfit that we could not keep our eyes off.

Emily wore a Dior monogram shirt in navy paired with monogram cigarette trousers in redish-pink. It’s been a long time since we saw an outfit with so much branding across the entire ‘fit.

Emily Ratajkowski in New York

Her look had a retro air to it (unsurprising since she’s a Y2K style muse) reminiscent of the Dior styles of John Galliano’s era. Plus, her slim-fitting trousers go completely against the straight-leg relaxed fitting silhouettes of recent years. However, fashionistas including Sofia Richie and Kate Moss suggested during Milan Fashion Week that the classic style is about to make a major comeback.

Logomania arguably peaked in 2016 when brands including Loewe, Moschino and Louis Vuitton presented everything from silk dresses to double denim with brand motifs sprawled across them like word vomit. Fast forward to 2023 and fashion has been embracing a quieter aesthetic, with labels such as The Row, Tove, Celine and Khaite spearheading the stealth wealth trend.

EmRata is a trusted source for upcoming trends, therefore it may not be long before quiet luxury sartorial agendas become extremely loud. Watch this space…