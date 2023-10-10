Princess Beatrice just gave 2023’s most daring trend a royal-approved update

A group of London's coolest It-girls proved their fashion prowess at Raffles on Monday (the glitzy hotel that opened in Whitechapel this September, not the club on the King’s Road) to attend the 2023 Art of Wishes Gala.

Princess Beatrice was among the attendees on the glittering guestlist for the event which brought together gallerists, art lovers, Make-A-Wish supporters and artists to support and raise money for the charity, in partnership with esteemed auction house Christie's.

MORE: Princess Beatrice wore the cool-girl accessory that all fashion editors love

READ: Princess Beatrice can't get enough of this royal-approved 'Quiet Luxury' shoe trend

© Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice at the Art of Wishes Gala

Attending with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the stylish royal stepped out in a look that put the ultra-chic, autumn-appropriate spin on 2023’s daring lace trend.

Beatrice wore a powder blue midi dress from cool-girl British label Self-Portrait (one of her go-to’s for special occasions), which featured delicately embroidered flowers, a peplum hem and a flattering ribbon belt sat high on the waist.

Lace dressing made a dramatic comeback in 2023. Fashionistas from Emily Ratajkowski to Rita Ora have championed the sheer dressing trend in lace, the SS23 runways were awash with lace including Victoria Beckham, who showcased lace tights under blazers, and in the Fall 2023 shows, the likes of Nensi Dojaka (who is recognised for its sheer silhouettes) championed the 'underwear as outerwear' trend with lace-trimmed satin minis.

MORE: Rose print is the micro trend no one saw coming

READ: Princess Beatrice wore a clutch with a hidden romantic message to the royal wedding in Jordan

© Karwai Tang Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York

Beatrice put a demure, gala-approved spin on the trend with her maxi dress that featured a nude mini slip dress underneath, and paired it with a short, white boucle jacket from Alice + Olivia which she slung over her shoulders.

Though a boucle layer is a staple to elevate a look for the Autumn/Winter season, Beatrice’s boxy jacket eschewed buttons like the classic silhouette and instead featured a silver chain trim, giving the style a contemporary feel.

© Dave Benett Beatrice gave her sheer dress an autumnal spin with a boucle jacket

Accessories came in the form of a white and navy Anya Hindmarch clutch, Ralph & Russo pumps that matched the colour of her dress (the Princess of Wales’s favourite styling hack) and dazzling silver drop earrings.

We're utterly obsessed with her wintery lace look.