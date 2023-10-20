Alexa Chung has found the ultimate date night dress for autumn

At the 18th Rome Film Festival, Alexa Chung and her partner Tom Sturridge captivated onlookers as they graced the red carpet for the movie Widow Clicquot. Amongst the glitz and glamour of the event, all eyes were on Alexa and her choice of attire, showcasing her impeccable taste once again.

The renowned British fashion icon chose a dress that not only epitomised romance but also exuded sophistication, setting a new standard for date-night elegance. Alexa's choice for the evening was a stunning pink dress from the Lebanese brand Super Yaya, a label known for its unique blend of ruffle-appeal and contemporary design.

The dress, a thin strap midi, was meticulously crafted, featuring manual shirring that accentuated her silhouette, creating a bodycon fit that highlighted her figure gracefully. The intricate details didn't stop there; the dress boasted pleated trim and delicate bows, adding a touch of femininity and whimsy to the ensemble.

This dress, undoubtedly the ultimate attire for romantics, embodied the essence of Barbiecore and allure. Its soft pink hue conveyed a sense of saccharine sweetness, while the meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful embellishments added a dash of playful sophistication. She elevated her feminine pink dress with a dash of cool-girl edge. By pairing the dress with sleek grey pumps and a classic black trench coat, she struck a perfect balance between romance and sophistication. To complete the look, she added a touch of modernity with a grey Miu Miu Wander Zipped Shoulder Bag, showcasing her innate ability to blend elegance with a contemporary twist.

Pink is the colour choice which has dominated 2023 and here to stay for Autumn. This week Gwyneth Paltrow donned a hot-pink two piece to promote her new clean skincare line good.clean.goop.

In the world of fashion, Alexa Chung continues to be a trailblazer, effortlessly combining style and substance. Her choice of the pink dress at the Rome Film Festival not only made a statement but also reinforced her status as a fashion mainstay, demonstrating that the perfect date night dress can elevate romance and style to unparalleled heights.