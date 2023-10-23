Mango have released a £79 midi dress Victoria Beckham would love

Victoria Beckham is renowned for her flawless sense of style and pioneering fashion selections, so we weren’t surprised to see her in a dress boasting a breathtaking silhouette.

While attending the launch of close pal Isabela Rangel Grutman's new collection, Le Sud, Victoria donned a dress from her eponymous label. The event was a showcase of style and sophistication, with Beckham effortlessly embodying the essence of the collection in her choice of attire.

Her affinity for dresses that marry elegance with comfort makes her outfits all the more inspiring. Luckily for us, you can still find a dress similar to Victoria Beckham's iconic design available for purchase online from her own fashion brand.

© Instagram Victoria was spotted supporting her friend's new venture in Miami

This elegant midi dress, made from a lightweight and fluid fabric, features a gathered front, delicate tulip sleeve detailing, and a subtle V-neck at the back. Designed to softly hug the waist and gently flare out at the skirt, it embodies Victoria Beckham's signature sophisticated silhouette.

Gathered Waist Midi Dress In Ivory - Victoria Beckham

If you admire the style of Victoria's midi dress, Mango offers a comparable option. Mango's latest offering is a fitting choice, resonating with her impeccable fashion sense.This dress, tailored with meticulous attention to detail, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to offering chic and affordable fashion to its customers. Crafted from a luxurious and flowy fabric, the dress exudes an air of elegance and grace. Its midi design, coupled with an evasé silhouette, complements various body types, making it a versatile choice for VB enthusiasts.

Ruched detail dress - Mango

The dress features a rounded neck and long sleeves with zipped cuffs, adding a touch of modernity to its classic design. The button fastening on the back section and invisible back zip fastening ensure a seamless and flattering fit. One of its standout features is the gathered detail, adding subtle texture and dimension to the overall look. To enhance comfort and quality, the dress comes with inner lining, providing a smooth and comfortable wearing experience.

