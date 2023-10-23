Sienna Miller's favourite affordable earrings are back in stock

In a fashion comeback that is sure to delight magpies, Sienna Miller's favourite affordable earrings are making waves once again.

After making a stunning appearance at Wimbledon earlier this year, Sienna's choice of accessory, the Molten Large Open Studs from Missoma, saw a staggering spike in sales, skyrocketing by an impressive 150%. Now, due to overwhelming popular demand, these coveted earrings are back in stock, and now available in both elegant gold and chic silver variants.

What makes these earrings so appealing? The large molten open studs are uniquely designed to delicately wrap around your earlobe, creating a contemporary and eye-catching look. Whether worn alone to command attention or paired with mini hoops and studs for an instant cool-girl ear stack aesthetic, these earrings effortlessly blend high-fashion and everyday versatility.

© Karwai Tang Sienna Miller attended day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July wearing the earrings

Sienna Miller's endorsement of these earrings not only reflects her impeccable taste but also highlights their timeless appeal. The earrings feature 18ct recycled gold plating on brass, ensuring luxury without compromising on sustainability. Weighing a comfortable 7.6g, they provide a statement-making effect without discomfort. Measuring 24.5mm x 24.5mm, strike the perfect balance between boldness and wearability, making them suitable for various occasions.

MORE: Mia Regan x Missoma: What we want to buy from the collection

RELATED: WIN: Two necklaces from Missoma's AW23 Glamour Collection

Now that they are back in stock, we have the opportunity to adorn ourselves with the same accessory that captured the attention of one of our enduring style icons. Whether you're heading to a glamorous event or simply adding a touch of sophistication to your everyday ensemble, the brand has become a go-to choice for elevating your fashion game without breaking the bank. (Meghan Markle also counts herself as a fan.)

Molten earrings - Missoma

Sienna Miller has experienced a remarkable style transformation, from boho-chic to quiet luxury stalwart and there's no doubt it's incredibly impressive. Progressing on her path as an enduring fashion icon, she was chosen as the ambassador for Marks and Spencer's Autumn '23 collection, titled 'Anything But Ordinary'. This announcement marks a significant step in her influential journey in the fashion world.

Hurry, and grab your version of her earrings before they vanish from the shelves once again.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.