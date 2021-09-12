Princess Eugenie was spotted attending a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social media at the weekend.

In a smiling snap taken outside the ceremony, the Princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto along with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch bag.

According to reports in the Italian media, Eugenie was attending the wedding of hotel heiress Irene Forte and her long-time beau Felix Winckler in Italy.

The couple first tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in London last September, in between lockdowns in England, with the bride sporting an elegant white trouser suit.

The loved-up pair then went on to hold a church wedding in Italy this weekend, where another photo showed blonde beauty Irene in a traditional white dress.

Eugenie tied the knot with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, back in 2018 and the pair went on to welcome their son August earlier this year.

The Princess welcomed her first child in February

A few days ago, the Princess photos from her pregnancy for a very special reason.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the royal shared a series of never-before-seen pictures taken during a visit to The Queens Gallery.

The 31-year-old, who studied art history and English literature at Newcastle University, recorded an episode for Sky Arts at Buckingham Palace, where she was joined by Kate Bryan to speak about the Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace exhibition.

Princess Eugenie's friend Irene held a low-key London ceremony last year

"I had the privilege of recording an episode for Sky Arts at Buckingham Palace in The Queens Gallery talking about the magnificent exhibition 'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' on view now until 13 February 2022," she wrote.

"I spoke to @katebryan_art all about what art and these artworks in particular mean to me. Tune in tonight at 8pm on Sky Arts to see the show and go see the remarkable exhibition whilst you can. @royalcollectiontrust."

