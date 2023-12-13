Kylie Jenner trades in her Hermès Birkin for this 'timeless' British high-street bag

Kylie Jenner has been through many a style era since her time in the spotlight, but one thing has never waivered: her adoration for designer bags.

From Chanel to Balenciaga, Celine to Givenchy - no outfit is ever complete without some seriously impressive arm candy.

Last year, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner’s bougie bag collection made headlines when her momager Kris Jenner gifted her a rare Hermès Birkin bag for her 25th birthday, that retailed for roughly $100,000.

Kylie shared her outfit on her Instagram stories

This therefore makes replicating the style icon’s typical accessories agenda just.. erm.. slightly unattainable. But Kylie has just brought Christmas to us early, as she has swapped her signature Birkin for a glamorous crossbody bag, and it's from a luxury British high street brand...

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur took to her Instagram stories to show the ultimate Y2K-approved off-duty look: low-rise jeans and a cropped fitted white t-shirt. Eschewing jewellery to let her bag take centre stage, she finished off her look with the Shoreditch Bow crossbody bag in black from Kurt Geiger which retails for £269.

“We all have those special pieces in our wardrobe that bring the magic into any look, and the Shoreditch Bow bag is just the piece. It’s the ultimate finishing touch to Kylie Jenner’s look and we’re ecstatic to see her carrying one of our signature designs,” Kurt Geiger’s Chief Creative Officer Rebecca Farrar-Hockley tells Hello! Fashion, “Give a girl the perfect signature handbag and she makes any outfit look a million dollars. Kylie Jenner does just that. Her avant-garde style is so of-the-moment, and yet the way she has styled our Shoreditch Bow bag is perfectly timeless."

The Shoreditch Bow Bag - Kurt Geiger

The perfect bag for eschewing silver sparkles this party season, its crafted from satin and features a black statement crystal bow on the flap, with the brand’s signature eagle head in the centre. A black chain strap allows it to be worn either crossbody or as a shoulder bag.

If you’re a mid-20-something millennial like me, you’ll remember that Kurt Geiger had a major moment during 2015 - particularly its shoes, from platform trainers to heels from its Carvela range.

This year the brand has had a triumphant return, with its collection of stunning handbags hitting record sales earlier this year.

It's never been easier (or more affordable) to dress like a Kardashian.