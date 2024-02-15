Hailey Bieber's Valentine's Day look is peak Y2K Officecore

Trust Miss Hailey Bieber to influence the fashion and beauty girlies three times in three weeks. I guess when your besties mum is momager Kris Jenner, anything is possible…

Hot off the back of her recent Rhode lip balm phonecase debut (which I will be needing Hails) and her Superbowl hairstyle switch up, she just wore a Rachel Green-approved Valentine’s Day ensemble and it’s giving peak Y2K officecore in all the right ways.

This year the ‘it’ girl decided to sport an all-red outfit, because if you can't wear a fiery-hued ‘fit on love day, when can you? Like everything that Hailey does, this particular look ticked the boxes of not one, not two, but three cultivated trends on the radars of fashion lovers everywhere.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Extra points for the matching shoulder bag

Donning a matching mini skirt and button-up cardigan in the fashion sphere's most notable trending colourway, Hailey made sure to get a few grid-worthy mirror selfies in her Valentine’s Day look. Trend one- tick.

She paired her twinset with a pair of pointed-toe ballet flats in the same colourway. As we all know, ballet flats continue to take first place as the world's most trending footwear option. Trend two- tick.

© Instagram / @rhode Said officecore specs

And last but by no means least, the third and final trend Hails decided to sport for Valentine’s Day was TikTok’s most recent, and most bizarre aesthetic Officecore. The Rhode founder and wife to Justin Bieber accessorised her look with a pair of slim-lined specs, perfectly completing her late 90’s inspired ensemble, making it clear that she’s up with kids and knows what's happening on the Tok.

All in all, it has been a big February for Hails, single-handedly influencing a whole cluster of trend-obsessed beauty and fashion moguls. I will be keeping a close eye on the socialite as there are still two weeks left of the month and I have a sneaky suspicion she might have a few more tricks up her sleeve and I want to be the first to know about them.