Kendall Jenner's 'dream' dress is perfect for cool-girl brides to be

Wedding season, which usually falls between May and October in the UK, is upon us and so we are on high alert for all things bridal, and every single white dress we lay our eyes on is a potential gown to say 'I do' in.

While many people still opt for a more traditional affair, there are more brides looking for a dress with understated glamour that gives a sophisticated, modern elegance instead.

If you're looking for something that's a bit more figure-hugging than flouncy then Kendall Jenner's dream dress might serve as all the wedding dress inspiration you need for your special day.

The 28-year-old, who is known for her classic, quite-luxury aesthetic, shared a series of pictures of her Easter outfit with her 294 million followers, describing her outfit as the 'dress of my dreams'.

After a bit of digging we discovered the dress in question is from the latest Bridal collection by LA based brand, Rodarte. The dress is made of white silk crepe with a plunging v neckline, short puff sleeves and striking black velvet bows on the shoulders. On closer inspection the bias-cut skirt section features an inlay of cross body panels which adds a delicate detail.

The classic empire waistline is universally flattering and gently flares out to a maxi length making it the perfect semi-traditional option for any brides to be.

© Instagram/@kendalljenner The model also shared a short clip of the dress to her stories

You'll find the dress currently on pre-order from Rodarte and retailing for $2990 (around £2,373), which is nearly double the amount the average UK bride spends on her wedding dress. However, if you can wear it for other occasions like Easter after the big day, we think you might just be able to justify the spend with a touch of girl math...