Sofia Richie's baby gender reveal outfit oozed comfort chic

They say things come in threes, and what a day January 25 was for celebrity announcements...

Millie Bobby Brown announced her first fashion line - Florence by Mills Fashion, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper hard-launched their relationship with some major PDA in London, and Sofia Richie Grainge announced she and her husband Elliott are expecting their first child.

The fashion icon and daughter of Lionel Richie announced the news on her personal social media in the utmost fashionable Gen Z manner - with a TikTok video providing snippets of every important part of her journey so far.

Amongst the adorable content spliced together - from talking to her "four and half weeks old" child to listening to her daughter's heartbeat - we see a glimpse of Sofia and Elliot at their gender reveal, and her outfit proves why she's the queen of minimalism.

For the occasion, Sofia simply wore a grey crew neck sweatshirt paired with loose-fitting white-ish trousers and her signature bronde locks swept back into a neat high pony (hello, clean girl aesthetic). Her look proves that using white hues in any outfit instantly makes an ensemble look more elevated. Though her outfit was head-to-toe casual (literally, she also wore socks and fluffy sliders), her trousers plus her effortlessly chic hairdo gave her a more refined, uniformed look.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia is the undisputed Gen Z queen of minimalism

If there’s somebody who proves the power of ‘less is more’ better than anyone else, it’s Sofia. The 25-year-old style muse was a trailblazer of the quiet luxury trend after her Chanel-clad wedding in 2023, often serving as the focal point for minimalistic and timeless fashion.

Speaking exclusively to Vogue about her pregnancy and the gender reveal she explained "I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” explained Sofia, “Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.”

Some people (especially celebrities) go over the top for such events, but not the Richie Grainges. In a surrounding that embodied Sofia's pared-back style agenda, the two are simply stood in a garden alone surrounded by pink confetti shot from the gender reveal cannon, and Sofia jumping up and down saying "I'm so excited" - we're not crying you are...