Cynthia Erivo channels Matrix magic in head-to-toe leather

The utter sensation that is the Wicked movie (if you haven’t seen it yet, you must - and take tissues) has taken over the latter half of 2024.

Ariana Grande is a revelation as a sugary sweet Glinda in her flying bubble, but it was Cynthia Erivo’s turn as the green-skinned Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba that really knocked our socks off.

An absolute powerhouse of a singer, she brought a winning combination of vulnerability and steely reserve to the part, and we’re frightfully bitter that we have to wait a whole year for the second movie to be released.

© GC Images Cynthia Erivo in a black leather trench coat and olive biker jacket in New York

Luckily, in the meantime we’ve been thoroughly enjoying Cynthia’s sartorial efforts off-screen. Both her and Ariana took method dressing to the next level for the Wicked press tour, mainly sporting outfits in pink and green to match the movie - and their character’s - aesthetics.

While the Wicked fever starts to gently subside, the Oscar nominated and Tony award winning star popped out in New York wearing a show stopping ensemble that could have been plucked directly from the set of 1999’s The Matrix. Full length leather trench coats are back? This is excellent news.

© GC Images Cynthia artfully layered an olive green leather jacket underneath her trench coat

She paired her dramatic leather trench coat from Loewe with an olive green leather jacket featuring a cropped cut. Move over denim, it’s all about double leather this winter.

The layering trick looked sensational but also extremely warm, which given that the mercury is frequently dropping to below 0°C in New York right now, we’re pleased to hear.

Her accessories of choice? Why, thigh high leather boots naturally. Plus gold jewellery and round glasses that echo those Elphaba wore. And of course, Cynthia's signature super long manicure in bejewelled shades of green, blue and gold. If you're wondering if it's too late to get a fantastic Christmas mani? Absolutely not.

We love it when a star isn’t afraid to take a few fashion risks and Cynthia’s ability to fuse high-fashion with the magical world of Oz makes her one of the most exciting style icons of 2024. Bring on 2025 we say.