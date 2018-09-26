Emma Willis' daughter shows her cheeky side in new photo inside her gorgeous bedroom This is serious bedroom goals!

Emma Willis proved that she has the same problems as any other mum on Wednesday when she took to Instagram to share a photo of her two-year-old daughter Trixie-Grace hiding underneath her bed moments after her mum had made it. "Eye spy with my little eye… someone trying to mess up my new bed linen," Emma wrote in the caption. What's more, Emma's followers were quick to ask the TV star where items in Trixie's gorgeous bedroom were from. "Love that bed! I am looking for inspiration for my six-year-old so that is perfect," one wrote, while another said: "Where can I get that lampshade?"

Emma Willis' daughter Trixie was hiding under her bed

It's easy to see why Emma's fans all wanted to replicate Trixie's room. The little girl is lucky enough to have a pretty cream single four poster bed with butterfly print curtains, which featured a fold out bed underneath – where Trixie was hiding. The pretty room also features a bird cage lampshade to give it a quirky touch. Lucky Trixie even has her mum's own duvet cover designs on her bedding, which are part of the Emma Willis collection from Dunelm – the pastel pink Malha Leopard Print design, which is priced from £45.00.

MORE: Inside Emma and Matt Willis' Hertfordshire home

Emma's daughters Trixie and Isabelle in their family home

The 42-year-old announced at the beginning of September that she had created her debut homeware line with Dunelm in a video on Instagram."For the past year I've been beavering away on a new project, something slightly different to my usual 'job'...!" Emma teased. "Today I get to share it with you all. My exclusive home collection with @dunelmuk. I went to see the finished pieces last week @ashleywildegroup and I'm in LOVE with every single piece. It launches in stores tomorrow, I hope you love it."

READ: Emma Willis and husband Matt mark end of an era

The video showed Emma introducing the collection, and getting a peek at her designs, which include some pink leopard print bedding, and a black-and-white set of pillows adorned with a leopard motif. Floral patterns also appear to run throughout the collection, as well as monochrome stripes, taking inspiration from Emma's signature style.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.