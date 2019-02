Rylan Clark-Neal just shared a look inside his dreamy kitchen – and fans can't get enough We're obsessed

Rylan Clark-Neal gave his fans some serious interiors envy on Tuesday, after sharing a peek inside his pristine kitchen. The BBC Radio 2 host couldn’t resist showing off the results of his "deep kitchen clean", after admitting he had been up since 7am cleaning.

The results speak for themselves; Rylan's kitchen looked spotless, and garnered a lot of attention from his followers and famous friends including Andrea McLean, who hit 'like' on the snap. Many fans recommended the This Morning presenter follow cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch for more inspiration, while others requested more photos of the home he shares with husband Dan Neal.

Rylan Clark-Neal shared a look inside his spotless kitchen

Rylan revealed his kitchen is from Wren Kitchens, and it features modern dark Italian Concrete cabinets with integrated oven and an American-style fridge/freezer that was surrounded by glass-fronted wine stores that appear to be filled with an array of wines and cans of beer. A coffee machine is also visible in the background, while the white Milano Countour island unit offers extra food preparation and cooking space.

The 30-year-old has ensured his pristine kitchen is perfectly styled, with a chrome pendant light hanging over the hob, a glass jar to one side, and a cake stand topped with colourful cupcakes to the other. Meanwhile, a glass vase filled with fresh blooms takes pride of place at the centre of the island unit. "When you do a deep kitchen clean… since 7am," Rylan captioned the snap.

Rylan and his husband live in a five-bedroom house in Essex, which even features the Celebrity Big Brother chair from when he won the series in 2013, in his very own Diary Room. He previously shared a look inside the property on Through the Keyhole, and has said of the home: "My best move was definitely buying my house just around the corner from my mum. It was a bungalow with a loft that we've converted into a five-bed Essex palais."

