Paloma Faith shares a look inside her kooky and colourful home

Paloma Faith is known for her bubbly character and outgoing personality, and it’s something that is reflected through the London home she shares with her boyfriend Leyman Lahcine and their child. The Crybaby singer, who is performing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, opened the doors to her London townhouse in late 2018 after decorating her three-bedroom townhouse without any professional help.

"I was completely determined to do it by myself. It’s all from my mind," Paloma told Architectural Digest about her décor, which includes a striking black and white horizontal striped hallway and staircase, and bubblegum pink and black colour scheme in the kitchen.

Paloma Faith has a pink and black colour scheme in her kitchen (Photo: Luke White/ Architectural Digest)

The spacious kitchen diner is a millennial pink dream, with a candy-coloured fridge and marble worktops that provide the perfect accent to her black wooden cabinets and gold metallic accents. Meanwhile, the living room is bold and eclectic, currently featuring a rainbow-lit Christmas tree that is adorned with ornaments of some of her late icons including Amy Winehouse and David Bowie, along with a quirky avocado toast ornament.

Paloma has been savvy about furnishing and styling her home, sourcing many pieces on eBay and upcycling. Her bold leopard print sofa, for example, was originally a cream pleather design which she had re-upholstered in Ralph Lauren fabric. Paired with her bright green chinoiserie wallpaper it creates a striking living room that encapsulates Paloma's style.

The living room features a sofa re-upholstered with Ralph Lauren leopard print fabric (Photo: Luke White/ Architectural Digest)

However, it is her walk-in wardrobe that Paloma says is her favourite room in the house, as it is filled with her nostalgic costumes and costumes. "If I was going to describe my house as a body, my wardrobe would be the heart," Paloma said.

The singer is notoriously private about her personal life, and previously spoke about how she and her boyfriend are choosing to keep their child's gender and name a secret. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday's You magazine earlier this year, she said: "I won't say whether I have a boy or a girl for privacy reasons. I want my child to go to normal schools and integrate with kids from different backgrounds as a human being, not as a child of a celebrity." She also explained to the publication that she dresses her child in gender-netural clothes, and that they play with toys aimed at both girls and boys.

