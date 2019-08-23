Mrs Hinch's newly-renovated master bedroom is SO stunning Home goals!

'Cleanfluencer' Mrs Hinch has clearly been busy behind the scenes while she took some time away from social media with baby son Ronnie, since she's revealed that she's built a gorgeous extension to her spick and span home! Sharing one of the rooms on her Instagram page, she showed off her new master bedroom, which features her signature grey and white colour scheme. She also revealed that her hotel-like bed and fitted wardrobes were custom-made, in a lengthy caption describing her new decor.

Sophie showed off her gorgeous new master suite

"So here's one of my first reveal pics of one of the new rooms in the Hinch house extension and I can’t actually believe it’s our bedroom! I really hope you like it as much as I do! I am so in love with our new bed and fitted wardrobes," she wrote. "I've never had a wardrobe this size and if I’m honest it’s practically empty because I don’t really own that many clothes."

MORE: All of Mrs Hinch's favourite bargain homeware buys

She told her followers that the furniture pieces were made by Taylor Bespoke, an upholstery and furniture making company, "I designed my wardrobe and bed from scratch, which was fun," she said. "I picked the perfect colours from the swatches and honestly designing and making exactly what I wanted was the best decision I've made."

Dressing table goals!

On her Instagram Story, the new mum also showed off her gorgeous dressing table area, which has a starry bulb-lit mirror on top. "Guys look… my new bedroom table and it's one of my new pieces of furniture in our house! From the lovely @charlestedinteriors. Mirror is from @hollywoodmirrors," she wrote. She also shared some of her other bargain homeware pieces, revealing that her bedside tables were just £50 from Ikea, her lamps and storage baskets came from TK Maxx and her alarm clock was from Home Bargains. No doubt plenty of her 2.6 million followers will be out shopping this weekend…

MORE: The Body Coach Joe Wicks shares a look inside his colourful living room