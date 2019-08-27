Inside Sofia Richie's dreamy Hollywood mansion in the hills Lionel Richie's daughter has the dreamiest home...

Model Sofia Richie celebrated her 21st birthday this weekend and boy did Scott Disick earn some serious boyfriend points. Sofia - who is Lionel Richie's daughter - was first surprised by beau Scott with a lavish birthday breakfast at her beautiful Hollywood home. Once you've finished eyeing up the enviable spread and the endless plates of breakfast food and, of course, the slice of birthday cake, check out her living room. Scott, 36, decorated the breakfast table with bright pink rose petals and a huge bouquet of roses in every shade of pink imaginable.

Posting her dreamy surprise breakfast to her Instagram Stories, Sofia also revealed inside her Hollywood pad. The stylish modern home is decorated with white sofas and matching white walls. With a minimalist decor and woven wooden details throughout, there's definitely a chic boho vibe going on.

The living area focuses on the main attraction, a large flat-screen TV - which we bet has seen many hours of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Following the boho decor, there is a built-in fireplace and a green potted plant to add a touch of nature. The living area features a table decorated with chic, Instagrammable coffee table books and Sofia really must love stunning imagery because she has countless fashion books on her large white bookshelf as well. Her collection includes designer books from Cartier to Calvin Klein.

But the 21-year-old's birthday surprises didn't stop there. Scot Disick - father to Kourtney Kardashian's three children - also surprised Sofia with a brand new Aston Martin car which was decorated with a large red bow wrapped around it. Sofia posted a picture of the expensive gift in her driveway and it was clear that the car was in good company alongside her Range Rover and Mercedes parked up behind, guarded by a white picket fence.

The model has previously teased the inside of her lavish bathroom in an Instagram post. Sharing a stunning selfie with her followers, the photo uncovered the gorgeous open-space which has a standalone bath, marble floors and a shelf piled high with fresh white folded towels. The bathroom also has a vanity cupboard painted in a trendy navy blue. There's a marble theme running through the room and there are lots of mirrors dotted on every wall to ensure she can achieve that perfect selfie no matter where the light is.

Sofia's mansion, in true Hollywood style, comes with the perfect swimming pool for chilling out in the Californian sun and, of course, get the perfect Instagram shot - which Sofia has definitely mastered. Surrounded by large trees and plenty of white cushioned sun-loungers the luxury swimming pool looks over the hills in complete privacy allowing the star to escape the spotlight whilst at home - this is one mighty mansion we are drooling over.

