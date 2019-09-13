Michelle Keegan reveals the glam homeware buys she loves under £150 Does she have these in her home with Mark Wright?

Michelle Keegan has revealed her top picks from her new homeware collection, and they’re ultra-glam. The Brassic star unveiled the highlights from her Very range on Instagram Stories on Thursday, including a pink and gold tasselled floor lamp that would work perfectly with the elegant décor at her Essex home she shares with husband Mark Wright.

"This is one of my favourites!" Michelle captioned a photo of the lamp, which costs £119.99 and features a brass stem and base, with pink fringed tassel lampshade. Another highlight that fits with the art-deco glamour is the Aruba Drinks Trolley, which Michelle told fans: "I loooooove this piece."

SHOP: Sabrina Tassel Floor Lamp, £119.99, Michelle Keegan Home at Very

The gold drinks trolley features mirrored shelving and a rack to store wine glasses, and would also fit perfectly in Michelle’s home, which features lots of mirrored furniture and a wine fridge integrated into the kitchen. At £149 it’s a budget-friendly alternative to other bar trolleys that are available on the high street.

GALLERY: Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's £2million Essex home

Michelle has incorporated her signature style into her homeware collection, and said she was "so happy" to see that fans had bought her furniture and accessories for their own homes. Other highlights from the range include a nesting coffee table and flamingo table lamp, all in keeping with the blush and gold colour palette.

SHOP: Aruba Drinks Trolley, £149.99, Michelle Keegan Home at Very

The 32-year-old occasionally shares glimpses inside her own beautiful house on social media, which she bought with Mark in 2013. The property boasts six bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering plenty of space for Michelle to showcase her designs. Although they have both spent significant periods of time abroad for work, the Chigwell property would have been a perfect base to return to, with a location close to Mark’s family and work projects in London.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.