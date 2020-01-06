8 top home organisation and decluttering tips from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Katy Perry & more

Planning to declutter in 2020? Whether you want to tackle an untidy kitchen or a messy wardrobe, help is at hand from these celebs, who all have the perfectly-organised homes we could only dream of. We may not have the same designer handbag collection as Kris Jenner or a huge pantry like her daughter Kendall, but we can still take cues from their impeccably-organised houses at least!

Showcase your footwear like Catherine Zeta-Jones

If you love shoes like Catherine Zeta-Jones but are running out of space to store them, one simple tip can free up a lot of space on your shoe rack. The Chicago actress has not only colour co-ordinated her impressive footwear collection, but she's also positioned them in alternating directions, so the pairs fit together more neatly and she can display more on each shelf. Clever, huh?

Display your makeup in Perspex containers like Billie Faiers

Beauty lovers with a huge stash of makeup like Billie Faiers can easily forget about some of their favourite products when they're hidden away in drawers or a makeup bag, so give them pride of place on your dressing table with an array of Perspex containers. You can showcase your most-used pieces and organise by product type, which could also save time on your beauty routine in the mornings. Win-win.

SHOP: Cosmetic makeup and jewellery organiser, £12.99, Amazon

Colour co-ordinate your clothing like Spencer Matthews

An easy way to get your wardrobe in order is to organise your tops, dresses and other items by colour like Spencer Matthews. That last-minute struggle to find your favourite black dress or jacket just got a whole lot easier.

Show off your most-prized possessions like Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has spent thousands on her prized Birkin handbag collection, so it's little surprise she has chosen to show it off with her very own bag wardrobe at her Los Angeles home. So why not do the same with your favourite items? Celebrate the pieces you treasure most by finding a space to store them properly in your home, even if it's just by clearing a shelf at the top of your wardrobe for your own handbags rather than leaving them languishing in a pile at the bottom.

READ: See the most impressive celebrity walk-in wardrobes and glam rooms

Store kitchen ingredients in glass jars like Khloe Kardashian

Kitchen cabinets can quickly can get untidy and unorganised, but one easy way to declutter is to store everything from sugar to spaghetti in glass jars and canisters. Take cues from Khloé Kardashian by adding labels so you know exactly what everything is, and organise by product type to make it look even neater.

SHOP: Copper wire clip top storage jar, £7.50, John Lewis

STORY: 5 lessons everyone can learn from Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Organise your kitchenware using wicker baskets like Kendall Jenner

Like her sister Khloé, Kendall Jenner has a perfectly-organised pantry, with food organised in storage containers and wicker baskets – ideal for items like cans and packets of crisps – so you'll never struggle to find anything again.

SHOP: Set of 4 Seagrass storage hamper baskets, £16.99, Amazon

Separate your beauty products into different categories like Katy Perry

Katy Perry called in professional home organisers The Home Edit to tackle her "hoarding problems", with her beauty products, toiletries and home supplies organised by product type into drawers and on rotating storage carousels. You'll never lose anything again.

SHOP: Rotating cosmetics organiser, £19.99, Amazon

File paperwork away in neatly-labelled folders like Lauren Conrad

Keep your home office as pristine as Lauren Conrad's by filing away your paperwork into box files and trays like this sustainable Kraft Collection from Paperchase. Tidy desk, tidy mind!

SHOP: Kraft A4 studded stationery box, £7.50, Paperchase

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.