Our girl is all grown up! No, seriously... prepare to feel old. Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former US President, Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, has flown East for the winter - but is she ready to fly the nest? Regularly pictured strolling through North London with her british boyfriend and fellow Harvard student, Rory Farquharson, the 21-year-old’s university romance is said to be heating up - so much so that a big move is rumoured to be on the cards for America’s former First Daughter.

RELATED: Michelle Obama reveals why she really hugged the Queen – and we can all relate

Son of Charles Farquharson, the chief executive of a London investment firm, Rory has been linked to Malia Obama since 2017, after American website TMZ released a video of the two kissing at a Harvard-Yale football game. Residing in Rory’s £1.8 million family home in Islington, The Evening Standard reports that the couple are regularly recognised around the local area, most recently stopping off at the Duke of Cambridge pub, near Angel.

MORE: Royal halls of residence – see where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more lived in their uni days

Still going strong after two years together, it’s no surprise that the long-term couple might be looking to take the next step in their relationship, and with Rory’s family ties to North London, it’s speculated that the pair will most likely stay close-by. With no confirmation as of yet, your guess is as good as ours, but we like to imagine Malia living her best life in a lavish loft conversion, or maybe an ultra-modern Mayfair apartment? The Evening Standard predicts a one-bedroom flat in the Canal Building, above, could be just the thing. Listed at £775,000, we're just a little bit jealous. We just hope that mum and dad stop by to check out the new student digs.