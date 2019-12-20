Lydia Bright moves in with parents amid house renovation weeks before birth of baby daughter The former TOWIE star is creating the perfect family home

Her due date is fast approaching, but that hasn't stopped Lydia Bright from tackling an ambitious house extension project. The mum-to-be, who is expecting her first child in February, shared a look at what will soon become her bedroom in an Instagram post on Thursday, and said she wanted to create "the best home" for herself and her daughter.

"One month ago after waiting FOREVER for planning permission, project family home finally began. Still a long way to go and I don't think it will be completely ready by the time you arrive Dinky. But I promise to make it the best home for us to build our life together," Lydia wrote.

Lydia Bright is renovating her house before the birth of her daughter

The photo showed Lydia standing in what appears to be an attic space, which she is converting into her bedroom. She shared the same photo on her new Instagram dedicated entirely to her house, and wrote: "One month into the build. My brand new bedroom."

RELATED: See inside Lydia Bright's Essex home

Lydia revealed her plans to renovate her house in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine when she announced her pregnancy in the summer, and said she wanted to build a walk-in wardrobe and en suite for her baby girl.

WATCH: Lydia Bright talks about her pregnancy and birth

The 29-year-old has moved back in with her parents while the work is carried out, and said in her podcast that she hopes to be back in her own house by the time her baby arrives. "I'm hoping my house is semi-done so we can move back home and everything will be perfect for her. The finishing touches and things can happen when we're there. I just want to be in my house with my baby," she said, admitting she hoped her daughter would arrive late. "I'm hoping she's going to be a bit late. They say the first baby comes late don't they? Really I'm due 25th Feb but if she could come mid-March, that gives me a bit more time."

MORE: Celebrities who announced their pregnancies in 2019

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.