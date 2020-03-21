Ant McPartlin's luxury home in Wimbledon is seriously impressive

Ant McPartlin is thought to be worth around £62 million. Besides making a name for himself as one half of treasured presenting duo Ant and Dec on shows including Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Ant has also made himself a very lavish life.

Ant lives with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

In 2006, he paid £2.3 million for a five-bedroom mansion in Chiswick, where he lived with his now ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. After the couple divorced in 2018 and Ant handed over the keys to Lisa as part of their settlement, the house had gone up in value to approximately £6 million. This was also the first time Ant had moved away from Dec, as their homes in Chiswick were on the same road. Dec, who is happily settled with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter Isla, still lives there, while Ant's ex-wife Lisa put the property on the market in January 2019.

Ant previously lived on the same road as Dec and his wife Ali

Ant moved in with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett in 2018 and the couple bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon, but while the property was undergoing renovations, Ant and Anne-Marie rented another home – complete with six bedrooms, a games room and a bar – which, according to the Daily Star, cost £12,000 a month.

One year later, the presenter and Anne-Marie moved into their home in Wimbledon, featuring seven bedrooms, a large media room, an open-plan kitchen and living area - plus an impressive master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with a freestanding bath. The house has white walls and bay windows throughout, making for lots of bright, open spaces.

Ant and Dec bought neighbouring properties in Portugal but the company went bust

And the UK isn't the only place Ant has properties. Both Ant and Dec previously bought neighbouring holiday homes in the Algarve, Portugal, but their investments weren't exactly smooth sailing. When the development company went bust, Ant and Dec were left with unfinished homes of which they had spent almost £2.5 million each on. This Morning host Phillip Schofield also bought a property worth £1.5 million on the same complex. Ant and Dec each had plans for a rooftop swimming pool, a cinema, a bar and a butler's kitchen and, as it stands, the duo are still fighting for their money back.

