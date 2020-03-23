Roman Kemp shares a glimpse inside his stylish new bedroom The Capital FM DJ moved in with his girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury in January

Roman Kemp is putting his new-found spare time at home to good use! The Capital FM DJ revealed he has taken the opportunity to do some DIY at the property he shares with his girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury while they are social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a video of himself on Instagram at the weekend, Roman wrote: "With so much home time atm I'm actually getting some home stuff done!" The video showed the 27-year-old wielding a drill showing how he had hung a colourful portrait of Frida Kahlo on the wall in his living room.

Meanwhile, Roman's bedroom has had a makeover too, with the I'm a Celebrity star sharing a picture to showcase his new bed and bedside tables earlier in the week. "My house has become quite the project and couldn't be happier with my new bed and tables."

Roman and Sophie have opted for neutral tones in their bedroom, with an ivory upholstered bed frame, white bedding and a cream quilted bedspread. Their white two-drawer bedside tables have gold legs and handles to tie in with the luxurious aesthetic, with a pink orchid and framed photo sat on top.

The couple moved into their "dream place" together in January, and it appears they have wasted no time in making it feel more like home. Their big move came shortly after Roman completed a stint in the jungle with I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. The presenter and his girlfriend were separated for three weeks while Roman was in Australia, but reunited for a festive shoot with HELLO! magazine in December.

At the time, the radio host admitted: "I knew I wanted to be with Soph on our first date. We're both very family-orientated so marriage and kids is a natural progression for us. But before any of that, we want to focus on having fun, exploring the world and making memories." Roman added: "Every time I see a child, I get broody. Soph is so good with kids and you notice those things when you're in a relationship."

