She waltzed her way to a win on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, taking home the glitterball trophy and a boyfriend to boot, in dance partner Kevin Clifton. And now Stacey Dooley has given fans a sneak peek into where she displays her Strictly trophy - taking pride of place in her kitchen.

On Saturday night, the 33-year-old documentary maker showed followers she's still bringing the glamour despite spending time indoors. Posing in a strapless black ball gown in her open-plan living room, she wrote: "Well it is the weekend. Extra X 10,000." Wearing her hair in a loose bun with a scrunchie, Stacey showed off her slim frame in a figure-hugging gown, with the Strictly Glitterball in view on a shelf in the top right corner.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton shares hilarious video of Stacey Dooley dancing

The TV star has been following government guidelines in the wake of coronavirus, practising social distancing at her London home. Entertaining fans through her Instagram, Stacey has been sharing a few of her fashion highlights during the country's lockdown, with one post hilariously displaying her 'taking out the bins' look.

Stacey and boyfriend Kevin, who now live together, beat the likes of Joe Sugg, Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer to be crowned the series champions of the hit BBC dancing show in 2018. Fellow Strictly 2018 contestant Dr Ranj Singh, who was partnered with professional dancer Janette Manrara, revealed that the investigative journalist originally misplaced the Strictly trophy at the afterparty after winning the show.

Stacey keeps her trophy in her kitchen

"Here's a little secret… so after the after party, I may have snuck a picture with Stacey's trophy," he told The Telegraph's Talking Strictly podcast. "Then there was a message on the WhatsApp group yesterday saying, 'Has anyone seen my trophy? I left it in the room with all the bags and now I can't find it.'" Luckily enough the trophy was found and returned to its worthy winner, now sitting safely in the star's kitchen.

