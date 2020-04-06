Since the coronavirus outbreak began, celebrities have been even more active on social media than before, and as a result we are seeing sides to them that were unknown. On Monday, the latest celebrity to showcase his secret skill was Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones, who upcycled an old chair using newspaper from World War II - and the result is incredible.

"From this, I made…" he wrote alongside a bucket chair that had a yellow seat and a light brown wooden base. In the following image, Neil proudly showcased his finished project, writing: "Check it out, old WW2 newspapers." Neil not only transformed the seat but he painted the base black, giving his chair an edgier look.

Although the professional dancer has been trying to keep himself busy whilst self-isolating, it seems it hasn't been easy. On Monday, the 37-year-old told fans that he wanted to be back in Cambodia, the country he visited with wife Katya Jones following the Seann Walsh kissing scandal in 2018.

"Oh take me back to Cambodia I loved taking all these pics. Happy Monday everyone. #cambodia #isolation," he wrote alongside the six snaps showcasing The Bayon, a richly decorated Khmer temple at Angkor in Cambodia. Neil and Katya split soon after taking the trip, but remain good friends. The couple, who still follow each other on social media, recently showed their good relationship when Katya commented on Neil's Mother's Day post.

The British dancer paid tribute to his mother on the special occasion, telling her how proud he was for having "single handedly raised four kids," and Katya was one of the first to comment, writing: "the most wonderful, selfless woman I have ever met. She spreads love, kindness and light wherever she goes. Love you endlessly @helenjones6944," followed by a heart emoji.