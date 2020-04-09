Nigella Lawson's garden is what dreams are made of And you can recreate it as your own…

Nigella Lawson lives in a £5million pink-painted mews house in central London, and her garden looks like something out of a fairytale. The culinary star posted a photo on Instagram, revealing a gorgeous pagoda surrounded by trees with a circular dining table and red chairs with heart-shaped backs in the middle.

Nigella shared a photo of her garden on Instagram

The best part, though, has to be the fairy lights framing three trees and hanging from above, which is why we've found the exact same for just £14.99 from Amazon you to add some magic into your own garden.

Lights, £14.99, Amazon

Nigella captioned the post: "Someone on here asked me if the fairy lights were still up in my garden. The answer is: of course!"

Understandably, her followers were big fans. Rahul Mandal, winner of the Great British Bake Off in 2018 wrote, "It looks beautiful! An ideal hiding place, in the unsettling time."

Other followers commented, "Such a magical looking garden, I'm truly jealous!!" and, "Good for you, we need as much cheer as possible at the moment." Several more also made reference to how lucky Nigella was to have such a beautiful outdoor space to enjoy during the current coronavirus lockdown.

Nigella moved into her home in 2013 after splitting from her husband Charles Saatchi, who she previously lived with in a £12million mansion in Chelsea. She moved into her current home with her two children Cosima and Bruna, from her previous marriage to journalist John Diamond, and it is believed that the property boasts a cinema, a wine cellar and, naturally, a state-of-the-art kitchen for Nigella to whip up her recipes. As for the homes that she regularly films her cooking shows in, reports say that the sets are entirely fabricated and are, in fact, studios built purposely for her programmes. This includes all exterior shots.

